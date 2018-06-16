World Cup 2018: Group Scores, Highlights, Twitter Reaction from Saturday Results

Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images

France, Denmark and Croatia won on Saturday at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, but Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by UEFA Euro 2016 quarter-finalists Iceland.

Les Bleus beat Australia 2-1 in Group C thanks to a penalty given after a video assistant referee review. VAR was also significant in the Danes' 1-0 win over Peru, who wasted a penalty before Yussuf Poulsen netted the winner.

Lionel Messi also squandered a penalty for Argentina in Group D in the second half with the score level. It meant Iceland preserved a point after Alfred Finnbogason cancelled out Sergio Aguero's opener.

The draw allowed Croatia to set the early pace in a tough group after sauntering past Nigeria, 2-0. An own goal from Oghenekaro Etebo and a Luka Modric penalty saw them to three points.

France Scrape Win Amid VAR Controversy

A day littered with penalties and reviews began when Josh Risdon was adjudged to have tripped France forward Antoine Griezmann in the box at the Kazan Arena.

The challenged was initially deemed fair by the referee until a video review was called for. A penalty was given and Griezmann duly dispatched it.

However, not everybody was impressed with the decision-making process:

Australia were also awarded a spot-kick after Samuel Umtiti handled in the box. Mile Jedinak converted without much fuss to deservedly put the Socceroos back on terms.

Ultimately, Australia were undone when Paul Pogba's effort was deflected in after a smart one-two with substitute Olivier Giroud.

They may have lost, but the Socceroos merited plaudits for their battling display. Many, including Huw Bonello of the Daily Telegraph, were impressed with the way Australia carried the fight to one of the tournament's favourites:

By contrast, not everybody was impressed with some of France's contributions to an intense game:

France scraped to a win but looked far from a side fancied to lift the trophy.

Messi's Penalty Miss Summed up Sluggish Argentina

Too many big names were off the pace and less than accomplished in possession for La Albiceleste. Even so, Argentina should have gone ahead when Messi stepped up from 12 yards in the 64th minute.

He was denied by a save from in-form Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson, though, and the moment summed up his day and Argentina's.

International audiences can watch the 34-year-old's brilliant stop on ITV Football:

Meanwhile, Fox Soccer has the save for U.S. audiences:

Messi's failure to convert, hot on the heels of rival Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick for Portugal against Spain in a thrilling 3-3 draw on Saturday, inevitably raised familiar questions about who is the greatest.

Thankfully, some had fun with the tired debate:

Afterwards, Halldorsson explained how he knew which way Messi would go, per BBC Sport's Chris Bevan: "I did some homework. This was a situation which I knew could come up. I looked at a lot of penalties from Messi and had a good feeling that he would go this way today."

Halldorsson was far from done, and he later pulled off a terrific fingertip save to deny substitute Cristian Pavon. In the end, Iceland more than merited their first-ever point at a World Cup, but questions have to be asked about a talented Argentina squad once again flattering to deceive.

Kasper Schmeichel Heroic for Denmark

The Danes had Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to thank for keeping them in the game long enough to win it. Schmeichel had many standout moments in the game, but he only needed to stand and watch Christian Cueva's penalty sail over the bar.

Poulsen had conceded the spot-kick after tripping Jefferson Farfan. The Foxes stopper routinely frustrated Jefferson Farfan and Co. despite Peru's free-flowing football.

Ultimately, Schmeichel was the game's standout performer:

Denmark ground out a win by leaning on their experience at the back. Schmeichel and central defender Simon Kjaer helped them weather significant Peruvian pressure, but this group will need to show more going forward when they face France and Australia.

Croatia Make Easy Work of Disappointing Nigeria

A Nigeria squad loaded with match-winners Odion Ighalo, Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi bizarrely played a slow and pragmatic game against Croatia, who made the Super Eagles pay for their caution despite barely hitting their stride.

Croatia bossed possession with fluency and daring but took until the 32nd minute to go in front. The goal came when Etobo touched in a Mario Mandzukic header:

It was over when the influential Luka Modric scored from the penalty spot after Mandzukic had been dumped to the floor in the box. A two-goal margin of defeat was no less than Nigeria deserved after their lack of ambition going forward.

Coach Gernot Rohr needs to give his attacking players greater freedom and include striker Kelechi Iheanacho in the starting XI. By contrast, Croatia will be happy to have won despite being far from their best.

Attention will now turn to Group E, with tournament favourites Brazil in action against Switzerland, after Serbia face Costa Rica. Holders Germany will also get underway in Group F when they meet Mexico in a tricky opener.