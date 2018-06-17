World Cup 2018: Sunday's Match Odds and Updated Group Predictions

TF-Images/Getty Images

The oddsmakers are firmly in the camps of Brazil, Germany and Serbia on Sunday, predicting three one-sided World Cup matches in Groups E and F.

Brazil and Germany are arguably the two top favourites for the title at this point, and Costa Rica have been thoroughly outplayed in their last few friendlies, explaining why the Serbs are such heavy favourites.

Here's a look at the latest match odds, via Oddsshark.com.

Costa Rica (43-10) vs. Serbia (7-10), draw (13-5)

Germany (11-20) vs. Mexico (11-2), draw (29-10)

Brazil (8-25) vs. Switzerland (21-2), draw (39-10)

Group E

Switzerland's low odds against Brazil are perhaps a little surprising, considering the European enter the World Cup ranked the sixth-best team in the world, according to FIFA.

The team impressed in their final friendlies ahead of the World Cup, holding Spain to a draw and smashing Panama 6-0 in March.

Brazilian fans are not expecting an easy outing:

The Selecao have also impressed of late, and Neymar appears to be in fine form, only recently returning from injury. This match has the potential to be one of the group stages' best, but with Switzerland's solid defensive reputation, goals may be hard to come by.

Costa Rica were not afraid to attack Belgium in their final friendly, and they paid dearly for it, losing 4-1. The CONCACAF side also struggled against England but appear set to stick to their ways, rather than adopt a defensive mindset.

That's good news for neutral fans and the Serbs, who have plenty of scoring potential in their side, with Sergej Milinkov-Savic, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Tadic all expected to play starring roles.

Prediction: Brazil and Switzerland share the spoils on the opening matchday and qualify from Group E, with the Selecao taking the top spot on goal difference.

Group F

Germany and Mexico will contest the only Group F match of the day, with Sweden and South Korea going head-to-head on Monday.

Die Mannschaft are the defending champions, and while they've shown some signs of weakness in their final friendlies, the Germans are expected to turn things up a notch on the big stage and easily win Group F.

Mexico have bags of talent, but their forwards have struggled tremendously of late, picking an awful time to go into a slump.

El Tri are not planning on changing their tactical setup, however:

These two teams should like their chances of advancing to the next round, although Mexico likely wish they could have started their campaign against Sweden or South Korea―instead, they'll have to chase at least one of those two if they lose to Die Mannschaft.

Prediction: Germany beat Mexico and cruise to the next round, while Mexico narrowly hold off Sweden for second place.