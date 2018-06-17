College World Series 2018: TV, Live-Stream Schedule and Game Times for Sunday

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Florida takes the latest step in its College World Series title defense Sunday, as it concludes the first set of games against Texas Tech.

The Gators faced tests from Florida Atlantic and LSU in the first two rounds of the NCAA baseball tournament, but they prevailed on home soil.

Texas Tech took a similar path to Omaha, Nebraska, as it reeled off two victories against Louisville and Duke and one over New Mexico State to have a chance at winning the program's first national championship.

Sunday's opener features two old rivals who advanced to Omaha by way of wins in their home stadiums.

Arkansas went undefeated in the Fayetteville regional before using a 14-run outburst in Game 3 of the super regional against South Carolina to pave its path to TD Ameritrade Park.

Texas fended off a challenge from Tennessee Tech in the Austin super regional to advance to its record 36th College World Series and first since 2014.

The quartet of programs are looking to join Mississippi State and North Carolina in the victorious side of the bracket after the Bulldogs and Tar Heels knocked off Washington and Oregon State, respectively, Saturday.

Sunday College World Series Schedule

All Times ET.

Arkansas vs. Texas (2 p.m., ESPN)

Florida vs. Texas Tech (7 p.m., ESPN2)

Games can be live-streamed on WatchESPN or ESPN app.

Singer Hoping To Start Florida's Title Defense in Omaha Off Strong

It's no surprise Brady Singer is starting on the mound for Florida in its College World Series opener.

The junior right-hander possesses a 12-1 record and the Gators have outscored opponents 119-42 in his 15 appearances.

Singer, who was selected 18th overall in the 2018 MLB draft by the Kansas City Royals, won the Dick Howser Trophy awarded to the collegiate baseball player of the year.

Matt Stamey/Associated Press

Past Dick Howser Trophy winners include Kris Bryant, Stephen Strasburg, David Price and Buster Posey.

Singer has been almost untouchable since April, as the highest total of hits he's given up in his last eight games is eight against Georgia May 11.

During the same span, Singer's conceded more than two runs once, and that occurrence came in his first April start against Tennessee, when he was tagged for three earned runs.

Singer's first task in Omaha is to silence Texas Tech's offense that produced 44 runs in six postseason games, including 30 in regional play against New Mexico State and Louisville.

As he long as he continues to keep hitters off balance, Singer should put the Gators in a position to take the lead into the latter innings and finish off the Red Raiders with their bullpen.

Can Clemens Continue Hot Streak For Texas?

Texas' Kody Clemens enters Omaha as one of the hottest hitters in the country, as he hit three home runs in the super regional victory over Tennessee Tech.

The son of former MLB star Roger Clemens could make a name for himself throughout the College World Series if the Longhorns make a deep run to the championship series.

Clemens recorded a hit in each of his six postseason games, and he produced multiple hits in four of those contests.

Kyle Phillips/Associated Press

The junior has been one of Texas' best players all season, as he leads the team with 24 home runs, 72 RBI and a .745 slugging percentage.

In two regular-season games against Arkansas, Clemens recorded two hits in eight at-bats, but he didn't face the Razorbacks' projected Sunday starter Blaine Knight back in March.

Knight is one of the toughest pitchers Clemens and the rest of the Texas order will face, as the Arkansas junior enters with a 12-0 record.

Clemens doesn't have to hit a home run in his first plate appearance, but if he gets on base, he could produce an early scoring opportunity that heaps pressure on Knight.

