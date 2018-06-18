Poland vs. Senegal: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

ISSOUF SANOGO/Getty Images

Poland meet Senegal in a Group H match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. Both nations have enough pace and power up top to score at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow.

Bayern Munich No. 9 Robert Lewandowski will again be the main man for Poland. However, he may lack support, in contrast to Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane, who will have plenty of match-winners around him for Senegal.

Date: Tuesday, June 19

Time: 6 p.m. Local Time (4 p.m. BST, 11 a.m. ET)

TV Info: ITV 1. Fox.

Live Stream: ITV Hub. Fox Soccer MatchPass.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse is spoilt for choice when it comes to quality attackers. Mane is a lock to start after a spectacular season for Liverpool that included 20 goals and eight assists.

Few players at the tournament can match Mane's pace and clever movement from wide areas. The question is who should Cisse start through the middle?

He can choose from Moussa Sow, Diafra Sakho, M'Baye Niang, Mame Biram Diouf and Keita Balde. Whichever two players partner Mane will ensure Senegal can stretch the Polish defence.

Similarly, Poland aren't lacking pace, particularly out wide. Rafal Kurzawa, Jakub Błaszczykowski and Piotr Zielinski are all capable of keeping Lewandowski supplied with chances. It will be up to the 29-year-old to win his duel against formidable Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik suffered a freak injury, but he should be fine to play. The former Ajax striker slipped in a puddle at a sea life centre and bruised his hand, per Football Italia.

At least Anderlecht's Lukasz Teodorczyk is a striker intelligent and technically proficient enough to cause any defence problems.

Poland's bigger issue will be winning a midfield battle against enforcers Idrissa Gueye and Cheikhou Kouyate. Without some control in the middle, Poland won't be able to release their wide players to tee up Lewandowski.

Senegal have the talent to start with a win and be Colombia's closest competition in Group H.

Prediction: Poland 1-2 Senegal