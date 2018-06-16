College World Series 2018: Bracket Predictions, Start Times for Sunday Schedule

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The Florida Gators will be difficult to beat in the College World Series. If they have success in Omaha, Nebraska, this week, they will become the first team since the South Carolina Gamecocks won back-to-back national championships on the diamond from 2010-11.

The Gators will play their first game in Omaha Sunday at 7 p.m. ET against Texas Tech, and the game will be televised on ESPN2. The Florida-Texas Tech game will be preceded by a matchup between Arkansas and Texas at 2 p.m., on ESPN.

Those four teams comprise Bracket 2 in the College World Series. The winner of that double-elimination bracket will play the winner of Bracket 1, which features Mississippi State, North Carolina, Oregon State and Washington.

The Gators (47-19) have a deep team with a championship-caliber pitching staff. Brady Singer and Jackson Kowar were both first-round selections of the Kansas City Royals in the recently completed Major League Baseball draft, and they are capable of dominating every time they stop onto the mound.

Singer comes into the College World Series with a 12-1 record, a 2.30 earned-run average and 107 strikeouts in 101.2 innings. He has shown excellent control, walking just 21 batters this season.

Kowar has a 9-5 record with a 3.24 ERA and has registered 102 strikeouts in 105.2 innings.

The Gators offense is led by the hot hitting of Jonathan India, another first-round draft choice (Cincinnati Reds). India has smacked 20 home runs this season and has driven in 54 runs while compiling a .354 batting average and a .722 slugging percentage.

Power hitter Wil Dalton has 19 home runs and 60 RBI, while JJ Schwarz has a .325 batting average and has contributed 12 home runs and 46 RBI.

Texas Tech (44-18) will try to counter Florida's star power with top hitters Josh Jung and Grant Little, both of whom were Division 1 All-America selections.

Jung's remarkable year included a .390 batting average, a .651 slugging percentage, 12 home runs and 78 RBI. Little has also been productive, with 12 home runs, 73 RBI and a .372 batting average.

Those two have gotten excellent support from Zach Rheams, who has hammered a team-high 17 home runs.

Caleb Kilian has had a solid season on the mound, with a 9-2 record, 3.04 ERA and 59 strikeouts.

Texas (42-21) earned its way to Omaha with a pair of victories over Tennessee Tech after losing the opener of the series.

The Longhorns are led by Kody Clemens, the son of power pitcher Roger Clemens. The younger Clemens has had a sensational season, with 24 homers and 72 RBI while batting .356 and slugging .745. Zach Zubia has contributed 11 home runs and 45 RBI to the Longhorns' cause, while DJ Petrinsky has blasted nine home runs.

Clemens was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the third round.

Nolan Kingham has an 8-4 record for the Longhorns and he has registered 15 starts and 19 appearances. He has fanned 77 batters in 95.1 innings with a 4.34 ERA.

Reliever Parker Joe Robinson is the Longhorns' best pitcher. He has a 3-0 record, a 1.17 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 30.2 innings.

Arkansas (44-19) outlasted South Carolina to earn its spot in the College World Series, and the Razorbacks should be able to give the Longhorns a major challenge.

Arkansas beat Texas in back-to-back games in March, and while the Longhorns are a better team now than they were earlier in the season, the Razorbacks should still have confidence.

Casey Martin is an excellent hitter who has a .344 average, a .571 slugging percentage, 13 homers and 46 RBI. Carson Shaddy also has 13 home runs and has driven in 52, while Heston Kjerstad and Eric Cole have each bashed 14 home runs.

Blaine Knight is a dynamic starting pitcher who has earned a 12-0 record with a 2.84 ERA. He has struck out 92 batters and walked 23 in 101.1 innings.

Predictions

Texas Tech has a feisty team capable of pushing Florida hard, and if the Gators make a couple of mistakes, the Red Raiders can take this game.

However, Florida has won on the big stage before and is not likely to be overwhelmed or intimidated. The Gators have the pitching and India's hitting and leadership, so look for Florida to win this CWS game.

Texas is a better team than it was when it lost to Arkansas on the road earlier this season. The Longhorns have one of the top players in the game in Clemens, and he has been a consistent slugger this season.

However, Arkansas will maintain its edge and find a way to win this game.