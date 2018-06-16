How to Get the Best out of Argentina in FIFA 18 World Cup Mode

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJune 16, 2018

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

Argentina have so much talent in real life but haven't always been able to get the best out of their squad.

It can be a similar situation on FIFA 18—but not if you follow these tips.

Related

    The Filmmaker Who Denied Messi 😳

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    The Filmmaker Who Denied Messi 😳

    James Montague
    via Bleacher Report

    Pique Goes in on Ronaldo's Diving 'Habit' 👀

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Pique Goes in on Ronaldo's Diving 'Habit' 👀

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    Full Preview as Neymar and Brazil Get Ready for Battle

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Full Preview as Neymar and Brazil Get Ready for Battle

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Germany vs. Mexico: Die Mannschaft Ready to Defend the Crown

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Germany vs. Mexico: Die Mannschaft Ready to Defend the Crown

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report