LeBron James to Lakers Trade Rumors: Lonzo Ball Is 'The One Constant' Piece

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 16, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 14: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers shakes hands with LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers after the game at Quicken Loans Arena on December 14, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Lakers 121-112. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

If LeBron James opts in to his $35.6 million player option for 2018-19, the Los Angeles Lakers may have to part with last year's No. 2 pick to acquire him.

"The one constant that I've heard is Lonzo Ball," Chris Haynes of ESPN reported Friday of a potential trade.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

