World Cup 2018 Table: Updated Look and Predictions for Saturday's Matches

After Spain's electrifying 3-3 draw with Portugal on Friday, the 2018 World Cup will treat us to four more games on Saturday with the likes of France and Argentina in action.

The former will take on Australia in Group C, in which Peru will also play Denmark, while the latter take on Iceland in Group D.

Group D's other clash sees Croatia go head-to-head with Nigeria.

Groups A and B have now completed their first round of matches, and their tables stand as follows:

Read on for a closer look at Saturday's matches, but first, here are score predictions for each:

France vs. Australia (Group C): (3-1)

Argentina vs. Iceland (Group D): (2-0)

Peru vs. Denmark (Group C): (0-2)

Croatia vs. Nigeria (Group D): (1-0)

Argentina vs. Iceland

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi when Argentina take on Iceland after Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo laid down the gauntlet with his hat-trick against Spain on Friday.

Bleacher Report's Dean Jones and ESPN's Mark Ogden are anticipating a response from the forward:

Messi may be yet to win silverware on the international stage, but he's Argentina's all-time record goalscorer with 64, and for all the talent La Albiceleste possess, he carries their hopes of success almost entirely on his shoulders.

He almost single-handedly dragged them through qualifying, which he secured with a hat-trick against Ecuador in their must-win final match.

Per football writer Peter Coates, it seems we already know who will be playing alongside him on Saturday:

Sergio Aguero has netted 37 goals for Argentina, but none in a World Cup. If he's to ease the burden on Messi and give his side a chance of going deep in the competition this year, that's something that needs to improve.

Argentina should have enough about them to see off the challenge of Iceland—Messi alone gives them a strong chance—but his team-mates must show that they can contribute as well.

France vs. Australia

There's a great deal of excitement surrounding this France team and their impressive generation of players.

Football journalist Philippe Auclair gave the lowdown on Les Bleus:

Antoine Griezmann, who scored six goals as France reached the final of UEFA Euro 2016, is set to play a starring role once again, though as ESPN's James Tyler noted, he has been courting off-field distractions in the run-up to their opening match:

His decision to remain with Atletico Madrid is now made, though, so at least he can concentrate on the task at hand: kicking off their World Cup campaign with a win over Australia.

The Socceroos will likely try to shut up shop against France to avoid a punishing early defeat in the tournament, but they're not particularly inspiring at the back having shipped more goals than Saudi Arabia did in the third round of Asian qualifying.

Thanks to the likes of Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe, Les Bleus have the tools to break Australia down, and they should win fairly comfortably.