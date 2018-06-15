Ex-Dodgers GM Ned Colletti Reportedly Interviews for Orioles Executive Position

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 16, 2018

Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti finds something to laugh about while watching his team during warmups prior to a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Friday, June 20, 2014, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
Lenny Ignelzi/Associated Press

Former Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti has interviewed for an executive position with the Baltimore Orioles, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal

Rosenthal added it's "unclear how quickly the Orioles will act, if at all, and what impact would be on executive VP of baseball operations Dan Duquette and manager Buck Showalter."

The Orioles are a major league-worst 19-49 and are candidates to embrace a full-blown rebuild assuming they part ways with contract-year shortstop Manny Machado at the trade deadline. 

Baltimore could also dangle outfielder Adam Jones and closer Zach Britton, both of whom will be unrestricted free agents in the offseason. 

Colletti, 64, served as the Dodgers' GM from 2006 to 2014 and was moved into a senior advisory role when L.A. hired Andrew Friedman as his successor. He's currently working as an analyst for SportsNet LA. 

