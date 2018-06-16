US Open Leaderboard 2018: Updating Results and Standings for Saturday

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Navigating 36 holes at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club proved to be a challenging task for almost every golfer participating in the 2018 U.S. Open.

After the first two rounds, Dustin Johnson is the only player with a pair of scores in the 60s, and he is one of only three golfers with an overall score of even par or better.

Although Johnson's rounds stood out the most Thursday and Friday, there are plenty of golfers who put in impressive performances on the difficult course.

In order to leave Shinnecock Hills with the U.S. Open trophy Sunday, Johnson and the players chasing him must play near-perfect rounds, which is something we haven't seen much of.

U.S. Open Leaderboard

Dustin Johnson (-4)

Charley Hoffman (E)

Scott Piercy (E)

Ian Poulter (+1)

Tommy Fleetwood (+1)

Henrik Stenson (+1)

Justin Rose (+1)

Brooks Koepka (+1)

Can Anyone Chase Down Johnson?

All eyes will be on Johnson when he leaves the first tee with Scott Piercy at 3:10 p.m. ET Saturday.

The 33-year-old carded 24 pars, eight birdies and four bogeys in his opening 36 holes to move four shots ahead of Piercy and Charley Hoffman.

Since his closest contenders are four shots back and the course hasn't been forgiving to anyone, Johnson's advantage may seem insurmountable in the eyes of some.

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Either a remarkable third round by someone in the top 10 or a collapse by Johnson would make Sunday's set of 18 holes dramatic from the start.

When he won the U.S. Open two years ago, Johnson slipped out of the lead after the third round, but he still produced a decent score with a one-over 71.

If he cards a 71 Saturday, Johnson would set himself up nicely for a second U.S. Open crown in three years.

However, if he produces a 72 or worse, Johnson will slip down the leaderboard just enough to give the players directly beneath him hope.

That hope is hard to come by at the moment since Johnson has produced seven straight rounds in the 60s, dating back to the final round of The Memorial.

Late 2nd-Round Surge Has Koepka in Contention To Repeat

The course conditions favored the golfers in the Friday afternoon threesomes, which led to a few impressive streaks from players such as defending U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka.

Koepka used four birdies on the front nine to work his way five shots back of Johnson and tie Tommy Fleetwood for the lowest score of the second round.

With a 66 on Friday and experience from winning a year ago in his possession, Koepka looks like he's in the best position to surge up the leaderboard and challenge Johnson.

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

After recording bogeys on No. 12 and No. 13, which were his third and fourth holes after starting on the 10th tee, Koepka strung together one of the most impressive scorecards Friday, with six birdies in 11 holes starting at No. 17.

While he isn't the only player within striking distance of Johnson, Koepka arguably carries the most momentum into Saturday because of his run of birdies.

If he banks off his second-round conclusion with a strong third-round start, Koepka could work himself into Sunday's final group and put pressure on Johnson.

Statistics obtained from PGATour.com and USOpen.com.