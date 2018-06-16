US Open Golf Schedule 2018: Saturday Tee Times, TV Coverage, Live Stream, More

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The 2018 U.S. Open has been all about Dustin Johnson through two rounds.

The 33-year-old American enters the third round at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club as the only player under par following a first-round 69 and second-round 67.

Johnson possesses a four-shot advantage over Scott Piercy and Charley Hoffman, while a collection of five players, including defending champion Brooks Koepka, sit five shots back.

Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Zach Johnson and Patrick Reed are among the golfers further down the leaderboard with plenty of work to do in order to put themselves in contention.

Saturday U.S. Open Coverage

TV: Fox (11 a.m. ET-7:30 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go or Fox Sports app

Saturday Tee Times

All Times ET.

9:07 a.m.: Tim Wilkinson

9:18 a.m.: Bill Haas, Jhonattan Vegas

9:29 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Cameron Wilson

9:40 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

9:51 a.m.: Steve Stricker, Gary Woodland

10:02 a.m.: Dean Burmester, Luis Gagne (Amateur)

10:13 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Kevin Chappell

10:24 a.m.: Matt Parziale (Amateur), Byeong Hun An

10:35 a.m.: Haotong Li, Ross Fisher

10:46 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Webb Simpson

10:57 a.m.: Tony Finau, Peter Uihlein

11:08 a.m.: Brian Gay, Sam Burns

11:19 a.m.: Chris Naegel, Dylan Meyer

11:30 a.m.: Andrew Johnston, Phil Mickelson

11:41 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Paul Casey

11:52 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Cantlay

12:03 p.m.: Aaron Baddeley, Xander Schauffele

12:14 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama

12:25 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Reed

12:36 p.m.: Branden Grace, Jimmy Walker

12:47 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Will Grimmer (Amateur)

12:58 p.m.: Ryan Fox, Calum Hill

1:09 p.m.: Mickey DeMorat, Russell Knox

1:20 p.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Brian Harman

1:31 p.m.: Tyler Duncan, Jason Dufner

1:42 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Pat Perez

1:53 p.m.: Jim Furyk, Alex Noren

2:04 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Charles Howell

2:15 p.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Marc Leishman

2:26 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Russell Henley

2:37 p.m.: Ian Poulter, Brooks Koepka

2:48 p.m.: Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson

2:59 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Charley Hoffman

3:10 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Scott Piercy

Johnson's Dominance Similar to 2016 U.S. Open Victory

Johnson carries plenty of experience in the situation he's currently in from his triumph at the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.

The No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking took the lead after 36 holes, and although he relinquished it to Shane Lowry after the third round, Johnson put together a strong final round to claim the trophy.

The 2018 U.S. Open differs from two years ago because Johnson has a larger gap between himself and the golfers in second place.

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

With four shots separating himself from Piercy and Charley Hoffman, Johnson has a buffer to work with, which is a scary thought given how well he's played at Shinnecock Hills.

If he continues his dominance during Saturday's third round, Johnson shouldn't have to make up a deficit like he did back in 2016.

Another round in the 60s should do the trick for the 33-year-old, who is looking to win back-to-back tournaments after capturing the FedEx St. Jude Classic a week ago.

Handful Of Contenders In Search Of 1st Major Title

In the case Johnson slips up over the final two rounds, a handful of golfers in search of their first major are ready to pounce.

Piercy came close to winning at the 2016 U.S. Open, but he wasn't able to get past Johnson on the leaderboard and ended up in a tie for second.

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Hoffman has a pair of top 10 finishes at majors, including an eighth-place mark from the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

The most notable players in search of the elusive major championship are Ian Poulter and Rickie Fowler, who are five and six shots back of Johnson, respectively.

Poulter hasn't achieved a ton of success in the last three years at majors, but there was a point in his career where he was a consistent contender.

Fowler's been near the top of the leaderboard at a handful of majors, including The Masters in April where he placed second, but he hasn't been able to complete the job yet.

Given how well they've played compared to the rest of the field, the four players mentioned above should at least push Johnson Saturday and Sunday, but they're going to need Johnson to drop a few shots in order to really put the pressure on.

