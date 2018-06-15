LiAngelo Ball Believes He'll Be Selected in 2018 NBA Draft; Open to G-League

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

LiAngelo Ball is keeping an open mind with less than a week remaining until the NBA draft.

On Friday, Ball told reporters that while he believes he'll be among the 60 players selected Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, he's willing to travel any path necessary to lock down a spot on an NBA roster.

"I feel pretty good going into the draft," Ball said after his workout with the Golden State Warriors, per the Mercury News' Mark Medina. "I feel like I'm going to get drafted. I feel like I can produce for a team. But if I don’t, I'll go to the G-League, be a free agent or join a summer-league team."

It's hard to knock Ball's confidence, but every indication to this point suggests he won't be drafted.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in December that Ball has "no chance" to be selected, and hoops scribe Jeff Goodman said in late May that after speaking to several NBA executives, none of them "feel he's talented enough to play in the G-League."

Ball—a former UCLA commit who never suited up for the Bruins following a shoplifting scandal in China—is also unlikely to suit up alongside his brother, Lonzo, with the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to USA Today's Sam Amick, "team officials have no interest in drafting or signing the 19-year-old— for the NBA team or even the G-League team, the South Bay Lakers."

LiAngelo is not listed among the top 50 prospects on Jonathan Wasserman's latest big board and went undrafted in his most recent mock draft.