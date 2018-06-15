Rory McIlroy Shoots Even Par at US Open 2018 on Friday, in Danger of Missing Cut

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Although Rory McIlroy improved significantly Friday in the second round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, he's still in danger of missing the cut.

McIlroy followed up his 10-over 80 in the first round with an even-par 70 on Friday, resulting in a score of 10-over after 36 holes.

He finished 14 shots behind leader Dustin Johnson, who topped the field at four-under through two rounds.

After shooting four-over with two bogeys and one double-bogey on the front nine, McIlroy played excellent golf on the back nine Friday with four birdies to go four-under.



McIlroy wasn't bad Friday considering how difficult the course was, but the hole he dug himself in the first round could prove too deep to emerge from, with the projected cut at eight-over.

