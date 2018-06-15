Rory McIlroy Shoots Even Par at US Open 2018 on Friday, in Danger of Missing Cut

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2018

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 15: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 15, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Although Rory McIlroy improved significantly Friday in the second round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, he's still in danger of missing the cut. 

McIlroy followed up his 10-over 80 in the first round with an even-par 70 on Friday, resulting in a score of 10-over after 36 holes.

He finished 14 shots behind leader Dustin Johnson, who topped the field at four-under through two rounds.

After shooting four-over with two bogeys and one double-bogey on the front nine, McIlroy played excellent golf on the back nine Friday with four birdies to go four-under.

McIlroy wasn't bad Friday considering how difficult the course was, but the hole he dug himself in the first round could prove too deep to emerge from, with the projected cut at eight-over.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    The US Open Is DJ's Tournament to Lose

    Golf logo
    Golf

    The US Open Is DJ's Tournament to Lose

    Nick Schwartz
    via For The Win

    Dustin Johnson Shoots 67 to Lead US Open

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Dustin Johnson Shoots 67 to Lead US Open

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com

    Watch the Featured Groups Here 👉

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Watch the Featured Groups Here 👉

    U.S. Open
    via U.S. Open

    Live Leaderboard from Shinnecock

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Live Leaderboard from Shinnecock

    Pga
    via Pga