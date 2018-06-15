World Cup Results 2018: Friday's Scores and Updated Group Standings

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

Portugal and Spain gave fans their first spectacle match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, sharing the spoils in a 3-3 draw. That result put Iran in first place in Group B, after their win over Morocco.

Elsewhere, in Group A, Uruguay earned a late 1-0 win over Egypt, taking a big option on a ticket for the knockout stages.

Here's a look at the results and latest standings:

Friday Results

Egypt 0-1 Uruguay

Morocco 0-1 Iran

Portugal 3-3 Spain

Standings

Group A (Team, Played, Goal difference, Points)

1. Russia, 1, +5, 3

2. Uruguay, 1, +1, 3

3. Egypt, 1, -1, 0

4. Saudi Arabia, 1, -5, 0

Group B (Team, Played, Goal difference, Points)

1. Iran, 1, +1, 3

2. Portugal, 1, 0, 1

3. Spain, 1, 0, 1

4. Morocco, 1, -1, 0

Cristiano Ronaldo put on a remarkable show on Friday, scoring all three of Portugal's goals to earn his side a late draw against Spain. Their Iberian rivals were the better side for the bulk of the contest, but individual errors cost them dearly.

Nacho Fernandez―who made it 3-2 after the break―gave away a penalty in the first half, and Gerard Pique gave away the free-kick that resulted in the equaliser. In between those two goals, David De Gea's blunder gifted Ronaldo his second goal.

The hat-trick overshadowed a great performance from Diego Costa, who scored twice after being a somewhat surprising starter, with many believing Iago Aspas was a better fit.

All in all, it was a wonderful match, one that neutral fans will remember for a long time:

Friday's other two outings weren't nearly as memorable. In the first, Jose Maria Gimenez scored a late goal for Uruguay, who grabbed a much-needed win in Group A.

La Celeste were the better side but missed countless chances, with Luis Suarez in particular showing plenty of signs of rust. He also made headlines for a different reason:

After Russia's 5-0 demolition of Saudi Arabia on Thursday, both the hosts and Uruguay carry a significant advantage in Group A. Most expect Egypt to beat Russia to second place, but after the first complete matchday in the group, it would appear the Pharaos have their work cut out for them.

In Iran's win over Morocco, it was Aziz Bouhaddouz who scored the only goal of the match, heading the ball into his own net in the final minutes.

It was a disastrous end to a frustrating afternoon for the Lions, who dominated their opponents but lacked a clinical edge in front of goal. They'll need a minor miracle to qualify from Group B at this point, as both Spain and Portugal appear to have vastly superior teams and Iran already have a three-point advantage.