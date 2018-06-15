Brazil vs. Switzerland Betting Odds Preview, World Cup 2018 Prediction, Analysis

NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

Brazil will be gunning for a fifth straight clean-sheet victory on Sunday when the 2018 World Cup betting favorites open their tournament schedule with a Group E matchup against Switzerland at Rostov Arena.

After surrendering just two goals during a pre-tournament 11-match unbeaten streak, the Canarinho look to erase the memory of their dismal performance at the 2014 World Cup. However, Brazil must face a Swiss squad that has climbed to No. 6 on the FIFA World Ranking following a dominating run through UEFA World Cup qualifying.

World Cup betting line: Brazil opened as a -315 favorite (wager $315 to win $100); the total is at 2.5 goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

World Cup betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 1.9-1.4, Brazil (2018 World Cup picks on every game)

Brazil vs. Switzerland World Cup matchup analysis

Brazil has a lot to prove at Russia 2018 after their embarrassing exit as host nation from the 2014 World Cup. The Canarinho have allowed just two total goals while compiling an 8-3-0 win-draw-loss record in their past 11 matches across all competitions, including clean-sheet victories in recent pre-tournament friendlies with Russia, Croatia, and defending World Cup champions Germany.

The recent return to action of superstar Neymar Jr., who travels to Russia 2018 as the favorite on the Golden Boot odds, has contributed to Brazil's rise to the top of the World Cup odds. Brazil also enjoys a track record of strong starts at the World Cup, winning their group stage openers in each of the past 10 editions of the tournament.

Despite their steep climb up the FIFA World Ranking, Switzerland enters their group stage opener against Brazil as massive underdogs. However, the Swiss amassed an impressive 10-1-1 record in UEFA World Cup qualifying, and have gone undefeated in each of their past four opening matches at the World Cup, including a 1-0 win over eventual champions Spain in 2010.

Switzerland has also enjoyed success in previous meetings with Brazil, posting a 1-0 win as +485 underdogs in a 2013 friendly, and played to a 2-2 draw in their only previous World Cup matchup, back in 1950.

