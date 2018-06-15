World Cup 2018: Group Scores, Highlights, Twitter Reaction from Friday Results

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick, while Diego Costa found the net twice as Portugal and Spain shared six goals in an instant classic at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on Friday.

The thrilling 3-3 draw has left Iran as the shock leaders of Group B, after they earned just their second win at a World Cup by beating Morocco 1-0 thanks to a 95th minute own goal from the unfortunate Aziz Bouhaddouz.

The day began with a late winner as Jose Gimenez headed Uruguay to a 1-0 victory over Egypt in the 89th minute. It means La Celeste are keeping pace with Russia in Group A.

Ronaldo and Costa Deliver in First Thriller of the Tournament

After Russia's lopsided win over Saudi Arabia on the opening day, and two narrow defensive struggles to start Friday, it was fair to say the 2018 World Cup had begun short on excitement.

Thankfully, things soon changed when Portugal and Spain renewed their rivalry at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi. The match was an entertaining and intense exchange of swift counter-attacking and stylish possession football.

Portugal mastered the former thanks to the early lead Ronaldo gave them when he scored from the spot with less than four minutes gone. His successful penalty was enough to make history for the enduringly prolific No. 7:

Spain's answer to Portugal's rapid breaks was to intelligently exchange deft passes between the lines. Midfield playmakers Andres Iniesta, David Silva and Isco owned the ball and created plenty of eye-catching patterns.

Yet for all their style, Spain needed the direct approach of Costa to make their possession count. The Atletico Madrid striker bulldozed his way through four Portugal players, including centre-back Pepe, before thundering in an equaliser on 24 minutes.

Costa struggled mightily to lead the line in Brazil four years ago, but showed he's ready to be ruthlessly efficient at this World Cup:

The early exchange of goals typified a match that sparkled from the off, in stark contrast to some of the tournament's earlier fare:

Excitement didn't let up as Ronaldo and Costa traded goals again before Nacho struck a stunner to put Spain in front for the first time just before the hour mark.

Nacho had given away the penalty Ronaldo converted, but the Real Madrid defender's sensational volley gave him a little payback at his previously grinning team-mate's expense:

There was still time for Ronaldo to have the last laugh, though as his 87th-minute free-kick arrowed into the net. It earned Portugal a worthy point and completed a hat-trick for a player who looks set to finally boss a World Cup.

Iran's Late Show Reward for Brilliant Carlos Queiroz Gameplan

Iran left it late, but their 1-0 win was clinically created by a brilliant gameplan from coach Carlos Queiroz. The 65-year-old who used to assist Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, clearly took on board his mentor's knack for late winners:

Queiroz sent his players out to play a cagey, disciplined and patient game. They responded superbly, staying strong at the back, denying space in the middle and getting numbers to limit Morocco's threat out wide.

Iran also broke well, shifting the ball quickly and getting runners up in support whenever they could. This was the perfect example of how to play a reactive game against superior opposition and win.

Immense credit belongs to Queiroz and his players for pulling it off.

Egypt and Uruguay Disappointed as Mohamed Salah and Luis Suarez Went Missing

Mohamed Salah and Luis Suarez, the two attackers with top billing for Egypt vs. Uruguay, went missing and the result was a dour, disappointing Group A game.

One was left on the bench, the other looked like he should be there. Salah was a surprisingly unused substitute after his shoulder injury suffered during Liverpool's 3-1 defeat to Real in the UEFA Champions League final.

He had been a doubt, but Salah proved fit enough to train and make the bench, so coach Hector Cuper's decision not to call on his star man was a confusing one:

As for Suarez, the Barcelona striker was unusually wayward in front of goal. The 31-year-old spurned several chances, including inexplicably hitting the side netting in the first half.

Suarez was so far off the pace, BBC Match of the Day host Gary Lineker felt he couldn't have done less than Egypt's absent talisman:

The struggles of Suarez summed up Uruguay's listless display. Although they won, La Celeste will need to up their game considerably when they face Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, June 20.

Meanwhile, Egypt will need Salah back fit and firing against the hosts a day before.

Portugal and Spain will struggle to replicate the entertainment of their first outing, but both should win against Morocco and Iran, respectively.