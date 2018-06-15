US Open Golf 2018: Dustin Johnson Leads Friday; Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth Cut

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 16, 2018

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 15: Dustin Johnson of the United States celebrates after making a birdie on the seventh hole during the second round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 15, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Another day at Shinnecock Hills for the 2018 U.S. Open, another tough day for the field.

At least for those not named Dustin Johnson.

Many of the big names, like Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson, struggled with the windy conditions during Thursday's opening round. Well, Friday's second round wasn't much different (other than rain replacing the wind), and Johnson grabbed hold of the tournament despite the conditions.

Below is a look at how things stand at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York, at the midway point.

   

2018 U.S. Open Leaderboard — Round 2

1. Dustin Johnson 67 (-4)

T2. Scott Piercy 71 (E)

T2. Charley Hoffman 69 (E)

T4. Tommy Fleetwood 66 (+1)

T4. Henrik Stenson 70 (+1)

T4. Justin Rose 70 (+1)

T4. Brooks Koepka 66 (+1)

T4. Ian Poulter 72 (+1)

T9. Russell Henley 73 (+2)

T9. Rickie Fowler 69 (+2) 

*Full leaderboard can viewed at the PGA Tour's official website

   

Can Dustin Johnson Maintain His Distance From Pack on Brutal Course?

Few golfers have made it through the first two rounds at Shinnecock Hills this week without many mistakes. In fact, only one has shot better than a 70 on each of the first two days.

That golfer? Dustin Johnson. Aka the No. 1 golfer in the world.

Johnson entered the tournament playing well this season, piling up two wins and six top-10 finishes already this calendar year. He produced a six-shot victory at last week's FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Well, he is back at it again early on in New York. 

The 33-year-old American found himself in a four-way tie atop the leaderboard after Day 1 thanks to a one-under 69 on Thursday. As his competitors dropped back on Friday, he took advantage.

Four birdies with just one bogey put him at a three-under 67 for the day, putting him alone in first with a four-shot lead.

As ESPN's Ian O'Connor pointed out, Johnson's touch has been key:

Johnson has been about the only golfer in the field to have any sort of sustained success on the course. That has a fellow top-ranked player, Jordan Spieth, impressed, via PGA Tour: "Dustin Johnson is arguably the most talented player on the PGA Tour. He's not only a freak athlete but a freak golf athlete."

While Johnson seemingly is in good position to win his second U.S. Open title, things can change in a hurry on this course. 

   

What's Next?

The 2018 U.S. Open heats up at Shinnecock Hills as Round 3 gets underway on Saturday.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

Related

    Spieth Struggles Late at US Open

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Spieth Struggles Late at US Open

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Rory McIlroy in Danger of Missing Cut

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Rory McIlroy in Danger of Missing Cut

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Dustin Johnson 'very confident' after impressive second round at U.S. Open

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Dustin Johnson 'very confident' after impressive second round at U.S. Open

    PGATour
    via PGATour

    Watch the Featured Groups Here 👉

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Watch the Featured Groups Here 👉

    U.S. Open
    via U.S. Open