US Open Golf 2018: Dustin Johnson Leads Friday; Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth Cut

Another day at Shinnecock Hills for the 2018 U.S. Open, another tough day for the field.

At least for those not named Dustin Johnson.

Many of the big names, like Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson, struggled with the windy conditions during Thursday's opening round. Well, Friday's second round wasn't much different (other than rain replacing the wind), and Johnson grabbed hold of the tournament despite the conditions.

Below is a look at how things stand at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York, at the midway point.

2018 U.S. Open Leaderboard — Round 2

1. Dustin Johnson 67 (-4)

T2. Scott Piercy 71 (E)

T2. Charley Hoffman 69 (E)

T4. Tommy Fleetwood 66 (+1)

T4. Henrik Stenson 70 (+1)

T4. Justin Rose 70 (+1)

T4. Brooks Koepka 66 (+1)

T4. Ian Poulter 72 (+1)

T9. Russell Henley 73 (+2)

T9. Rickie Fowler 69 (+2)

Can Dustin Johnson Maintain His Distance From Pack on Brutal Course?

Few golfers have made it through the first two rounds at Shinnecock Hills this week without many mistakes. In fact, only one has shot better than a 70 on each of the first two days.

That golfer? Dustin Johnson. Aka the No. 1 golfer in the world.

Johnson entered the tournament playing well this season, piling up two wins and six top-10 finishes already this calendar year. He produced a six-shot victory at last week's FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Well, he is back at it again early on in New York.

The 33-year-old American found himself in a four-way tie atop the leaderboard after Day 1 thanks to a one-under 69 on Thursday. As his competitors dropped back on Friday, he took advantage.

Four birdies with just one bogey put him at a three-under 67 for the day, putting him alone in first with a four-shot lead.

As ESPN's Ian O'Connor pointed out, Johnson's touch has been key:

Johnson has been about the only golfer in the field to have any sort of sustained success on the course. That has a fellow top-ranked player, Jordan Spieth, impressed, via PGA Tour: "Dustin Johnson is arguably the most talented player on the PGA Tour. He's not only a freak athlete but a freak golf athlete."

While Johnson seemingly is in good position to win his second U.S. Open title, things can change in a hurry on this course.

What's Next?

The 2018 U.S. Open heats up at Shinnecock Hills as Round 3 gets underway on Saturday.

