Knicks Trade Rumors: Kawhi Leonard's Camp Wants Spurs Star to Play in New York

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 15, 2018

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard looks on during the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets, Friday, May 5, 2017, in Houston. San Antonio won the game 103-92. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Now that there is clarity on where things stand between Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs, there is clamoring in some corners to get the two-time All-Star on the New York Knicks

Per ESPN's Ian Begley, a group of people close to Leonard have "expressed a desire" to have him play in New York. 

Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express News reported Leonard wants to be traded from the Spurs. 

      

