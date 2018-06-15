Knicks Trade Rumors: Kawhi Leonard's Camp Wants Spurs Star to Play in New York

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Now that there is clarity on where things stand between Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs, there is clamoring in some corners to get the two-time All-Star on the New York Knicks.

Per ESPN's Ian Begley, a group of people close to Leonard have "expressed a desire" to have him play in New York.

Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express News reported Leonard wants to be traded from the Spurs.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.