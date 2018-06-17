World Cup TV Schedule 2018: Kick-Off Times and Live-Stream Info for Sunday

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

There are just three matches at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, but neutral fans won't mind because they will get to watch champions Germany and football giants Brazil take to the pitch.

Costa Rica and Serbia will kick things off before the Germans face Mexico in the lone Group F match of the day. Group E favourites Brazil and Switzerland contest Sunday's final game.

Schedule

Group E: Costa Rica vs. Serbia, 4 p.m. local time, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Group F: Germany vs. Mexico, 6 p.m. local time, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Group E: Brazil vs. Switzerland, 9 p.m. local time, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/FS1 (U.S.)

Live-stream links: Fox Soccer Match Pass, ITV Hub and BBC iPlayer.

Most fans will have their eyes on Germany and Brazil on Sunday, but don't make the mistake of skipping the day's first match. The Serbs have an exciting young team filled with talents who could break out in Russia―Andrija Zivkovic and Marko Grujic come to mind―and are led by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, perhaps the best midfielder set to be available on the transfer market this summer.

Their opponents have shown plenty of weaknesses in their final friendlies, but Costa Rica have also displayed a willingness to attack and have a ton of pace out wide. For both sides, this might be their best chance of grabbing a win in Russia―expect them to leave it all out on the pitch.

If all goes well, those two will set the stage for Germany and Brazil, whom many people are backing as the favourites for the tournament. So are the stats:

Die Mannschaft are the champions and performed well in qualifiers, but they enter their first match with a few question marks after some poor outings in the final friendlies before the tournament.

There are no such question marks surrounding Brazil, as Neymar proved his fitness in their friendlies and looks refreshed after missing the final few months of the season through injury.

On paper, both face tricky opposition to start off the tournament. Mexico are CONCACAF's giants, and while their forwards have struggled tremendously of late, El Tri have a solid group-stage record at the World Cup.

Switzerland have quietly been among Europe's most consistent teams in the past few years and are the sixth-ranked team in the world for a reason. While they may lack the individual talent Brazil bring to the table, Switzerland's solid organisation and ability to counter at pace more than make up for that.