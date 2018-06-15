US Open Golf 2018 Leaderboard: Live Look at Friday Scores, Overall Predictions

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson's four-shot lead at the 2018 U.S. Open seems insurmountable for the rest of the golfers tackling Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

The 33-year-old American carded a 67 in Friday's second round, and is currently the only player under par while two players sit at even par for the tournament.

The golfers from the afternoon set of tee times are attempting to make a charge up the leaderboard, but few have succeeded.

Most of Friday's drama is occurring around the projected cut line of eight-over, as Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and others fight to stay alive for the weekend.

Live Look at Friday Scores

Dustin Johnson (-4)

Ian Poulter (E)

Charley Hoffman (E)

Tommy Fleetwood (+1)

Henrik Stenson (+1)

Paul Casey (+1)

Charles Howell (+1)

Justin Rose (+1)

Overall Predictions

Johnson Continues Dominance

Johnson is the only player with two rounds in the 60s at Shinnecock Hills, and he's been the lone golfer under par for long stretches.

The 2016 U.S. Open champion appears to be in cruise control already, which is a bad sign for the rest of the golfers in the field, who have faced enough challenges over 36 holes.

History is on Johnson's side as well, as the last four U.S. Open champions had at least a share of the lead after the second round, per ESPN Stats and Info:

Not only is Johnson playing well at Shinnecock Hills, he entered the tournament in arguably the best form of any competitor since he won at the FedEx St. Jude Classic a week ago and is the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Johnson won't be satisfied with his lead entering Saturday either, and there's a chance he opens up a large gap Saturday given the inconsistencies shown by the rest of the U.S. Open participants.

Rose Becomes Johnson's Top Rival For Title

Johnson won't face a ton of competition if he continues playing at the rate he has, but Justin Rose could move into contention and challenge the current leader.

The 37-year-old Englishman has been a fixture at the top of the leaderboard at majors for years, and his lone major victory came at the 2013 U.S. Open.

Rose displayed consistency in the first round, as he produced 13 pars, three bogeys and two birdies on the way to a 71.

So far in the second round, Rose is keeping his name in the mix with seven pars, a birdie and a bogey through nine holes.

With championship experience and a propensity to put together consistent rounds under his belt, Rose should feature in the top five for the majority of the third and fourth rounds and eventually emerge as the top threat to Johnson's title quest.

