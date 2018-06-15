World Cup 2018 Scores: Latest Results and Saturday's Schedule

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2018

Uruguay's Jose Gimenez, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the group A match between Egypt and Uruguay at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press

Jose Gimenez scored a last-minute goal to give Uruguay a 1-0 win over Egypt in the first of three 2018 FIFA World Cup matches on Friday.

Morocco and Iran will open up Group B later in the day before Spain and Portugal face off in what could be the match of the round.

              

Friday's Schedule

Egypt 0-1 Uruguay

Morocco vs. Iran (kick-off at 6 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET)

Portugal vs. Spain (kick-off at 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET)

           

Saturday's Matches

1 p.m. local time/11 a.m. BST/6 a.m. ET: France vs. Australia

4 p.m. local time/2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET: Argentina vs. Iceland

7 p.m. local time/5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET: Peru vs. Denmark

9 p.m. local time/8 p.m. BST/5 p.m. ET: Croatia vs. Nigeria

                

After the spectacular opener on Thursday, in which Russia demolished Saudi Arabia 5-0, Friday's first match was hardly a showpiece.

Gimenez's late headed goal gave Group A favourites Uruguay a narrow win, but according to Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe, it is clear La Celeste have some issues to resolve moving forward:

Egypt were always expected to defend with all their might without the services of Mohamed Salah, who sat on the bench for the full contest. The Pharaohs are clearly not the same team without their star man but did well to hold off Uruguay until the 90th minute.

Things could have gone differently in Friday's opening mach if Luis Suarez had been on point, however. The Barcelona man was frustrating, missing numerous good chances.

Football writer David Cartlidge was most impressed with Uruguay defender Diego Godin, who barely set a foot wrong:

The two-time world champions are expected to qualify comfortably from Group A, and they are on plenty of dark-horse lists to make a deep run in the tournament. They will have to do much better against some of the tournament's top teams, but there is plenty of time for them to grow into the tournament.

Egypt came close to earning a vital point in the race for second place, but it seems they will have to earn their ticket to the next round in a direct confrontation with Russia. Those two teams will do battle on Tuesday, and Salah's status for that match could prove vital.

