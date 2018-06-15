Donald Trump Takes Credit for United States Landing 2026 World Cup

David Goldman/Associated Press

President Donald Trump is taking credit for North America's successful bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

Trump shared his sentiment on Twitter while also giving credit to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft for giving him "excellent advice":

In a vote held on Tuesday, FIFA announced the North American trio of the United States, Mexico and Canada beat out Morocco by a final vote of 134-65 for the right to stage soccer's biggest event in 2026.

The United States will host 60 of the tournament's 80 matches, including every game from the quarterfinals onward.

This marks the first time the United States has hosted a World Cup since 2003, when Germany won the women's title. The last men's World Cup on U.S. soil was in 1994, when Brazil defeated Italy at the Rose Bowl in the final on penalties.