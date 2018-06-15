Donald Trump Takes Credit for United States Landing 2026 World Cup

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 15, 2018

A billboard for Atlanta's MLS soccer team stands next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium where the team plays in Atlanta, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The 2026 World Cup will return to the U.S. for the first time since 1994. Atlanta's new Mercedes-Benz Stadium was shown prominently in the video used in the North American pitch for the bid. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman/Associated Press

President Donald Trump is taking credit for North America's successful bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

Trump shared his sentiment on Twitter while also giving credit to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft for giving him "excellent advice":

In a vote held on Tuesday, FIFA announced the North American trio of the United States, Mexico and Canada beat out Morocco by a final vote of 134-65 for the right to stage soccer's biggest event in 2026. 

The United States will host 60 of the tournament's 80 matches, including every game from the quarterfinals onward.

This marks the first time the United States has hosted a World Cup since 2003, when Germany won the women's title. The last men's World Cup on U.S. soil was in 1994, when Brazil defeated Italy at the Rose Bowl in the final on penalties. 

Related

    Live: Morocco vs. Iran

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Live: Morocco vs. Iran

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Uruguay Get Last-Minute Win Over Egypt

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Uruguay Get Last-Minute Win Over Egypt

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    The Story Behind World Cup’s Dopest Kit 🔥

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    The Story Behind World Cup’s Dopest Kit 🔥

    Master Tesfatsion
    via Bleacher Report

    World Cup: Fixtures, Dates, Times, Channels

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    World Cup: Fixtures, Dates, Times, Channels

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report