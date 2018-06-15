College World Series 2018: Predictions for NCAA Baseball Bracket

Joel Reuter@JoelReuterBRFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2018

Grounds crew members work on the playing surface at TD Ameritrade Park, home of the NCAA baseball College World Series, in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Competition in the College World Series starts on Saturday June 16. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Eight teams remain in the hunt for the 2018 College World Series title and they will fight it out for the national championship starting on Saturday.

The remaining teams will be divided into two brackets for a pair of double-elimination mini-tournaments, with the two schools who emerge meeting for a best-of-three series to decide this year's champion.

Here's a look at the full tournament schedule:

Full 2018 College World Series Schedule
GameDateMatchupTime (ET)TV Info
1Saturday, June 16Oregon State vs. North Carolina3 p.m.ESPN
2Saturday, June 16Washington vs. Mississippi State8 p.m.ESPN
3Sunday, June 17Arkansas vs. Texas2 p.m.ESPN
4Sunday, June 17Florida vs. Texas Tech7 p.m.ESPN2
5Monday, June 18Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser2 p.m.ESPN
6Monday, June 18Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner7 p.m.ESPN
7Tuesday, June 19Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser2 p.m.ESPN
8Tuesday, June 19Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner7 p.m.ESPN
9Wednesday, June 20Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser7 p.m.ESPN
10Thursday, June 21Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Loser8 p.m.ESPNU
11Friday, June 22Game 6 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner3 p.m.ESPN
12Friday, June 22Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner8 p.m.ESPN
13Saturday, June 23Bracket 1 Final (if necessary)TBAESPN
14Saturday, June 23Bracket 2 Final (if necessary)TBAESPN
15Monday, June 25CWS Final Game 17 p.m.ESPN
16Tuesday, June 26CWS Final Game 27 p.m.ESPN
17Wednesday, June 27CWS Final Game 3 (if necessary)7 p.m.ESPN
NCAA.com

With the full schedule and format laid out, let's take a crack at predicting how each game will play out throughout the tournament.

Here's one potential outcome:

Full 2018 College World Series Schedule
GameDateMatchupPredicted Winner
1Saturday, June 16Oregon State vs. North CarolinaOregon State
2Saturday, June 16Washington vs. Mississippi StateWashington
3Sunday, June 17Arkansas vs. TexasArkansas
4Sunday, June 17Florida vs. Texas TechFlorida
5Monday, June 18*North Carolina vs. Mississippi StateNorth Carolina
6Monday, June 18*Oregon State vs. WashingtonOregon State
7Tuesday, June 19*Texas vs. Texas TechTexas Tech
8Tuesday, June 19*Arkansas vs. FloridaFlorida
9Wednesday, June 20*North Carolina vs. WashingtonNorth Carolina
10Thursday, June 21*Texas Tech vs. ArkansasTexas Tech
11Friday, June 22*Oregon State vs. North CarolinaNorth Carolina
12Friday, June 22*Florida vs. Texas TechTexas Tech
13Saturday, June 23*Oregon State vs. North CarolinaOregon State
14Saturday, June 23*Florida vs. Texas TechFlorida
15Monday, June 25*Oregon State vs. FloridaOregon State
16Tuesday, June 26*Oregon State vs. FloridaFlorida
17Wednesday, June 27*Oregon State vs. FloridaFlorida
NCAA.com

The Florida Gators have been the No. 1 team in the nation all season, and they're the team to beat as things get going in Omaha.

Brady Singer (12-1, 2.30 ERA, 107 K, 101.2 IP) and Jackson Kowar (9-5, 3.24 ERA, 102 K, 105.2 IP) are two of the top pitchers in the country headlining the staff, while Michael Byrne (34 G, 15 SV, 1.59 ERA) is an X-factor anchoring the bullpen.

Third baseman Jonathan India (.354/.500/.722, 20 HR, 48 RBI) leads an offensive attack that has plated 6.8 runs per game, while senior catcher JJ Schwarz will rejoin the lineup after missing the entire postseason so far with a broken bone in his hand.

Jonathan India
Jonathan IndiaMatt Stamey/Associated Press

All signs point to them being on a collision course with Oregon State.

The Beavers have a balanced roster with an offense that averaged 7.5 runs per game (ninth in the nation) and a pitching staff that posted a 3.45 ERA (23rd in nation).

Starters Luke Heimlich (16-1, 2.32 ERA, 151 K, 120.1 IP) and Bryce Fehmel (10-1, 2.87 ERA, 60 K, 103.1 IP) headline the rotation, while standout reliever Jake Mulholland (27 G, 15 SV, 2.37 ERA) is a dangerous weapon closing out games.

First-round picks Nick Madrigal (.397/.463/.567, 3 HR, 32 RBI) and Trevor Larnach (.336/.466/.645, 18 HR, 68 RBI) lead the offensive attack, while catcher Adley Rutschman (.386/.485/.595, 7 HR, 70 RBI) could be one of the first players off the board next June.

Can anyone upset one of those two schools?

Texas Tech might be the team to watch in that department, thanks to an offensive attack that is capable of steamrolling opponents.

The Red Raiders ranked among the national leaders in batting average (.309, eighth), home runs (74, 12th) and runs per game (8.4, third).

Josh Jung (.390/.493/.651, 12 HR, 78 RBI) and Grant Little (.372/.469/.654, 12 HR, 73 RBI) provide the power, while Gabe Holt (.352/.446/.496, 68 R, 29 SB) is a dynamic table-setter atop the lineup.

Anything can happen at the College World Series.

However, as the tournament begins, the Florida Gators and Oregon State Beavers are the clear front-runners.

     

Individual stats courtesy of The Baseball Cube, while team stats come via NCAA.com.

Related

    Heimlich Not Worried About Fan Reaction Ahead of CWS

    College Baseball logo
    College Baseball

    Heimlich Not Worried About Fan Reaction Ahead of CWS

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    College World Series 2018: Predictions for NCAA Baseball Bracket

    College Baseball logo
    College Baseball

    College World Series 2018: Predictions for NCAA Baseball Bracket

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    College World Series: Arkansas baseball eager to put end to national championship drought

    College Baseball logo
    College Baseball

    College World Series: Arkansas baseball eager to put end to national championship drought

    NCAA.com
    via NCAA.com

    College World Series: After rough start to season, Mississippi State soaking in surprise run to Omaha

    College Baseball logo
    College Baseball

    College World Series: After rough start to season, Mississippi State soaking in surprise run to Omaha

    NCAA.com
    via NCAA.com