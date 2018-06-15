Former 49ers OT Keith Fahnhorst Dies at Age 66

David Madison/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers announced former All-Pro offensive tackle Keith Fahnhorst died Tuesday at the age of 66.

A second-round pick of the 49ers in 1974, Fahnhorst spent the entirety of his 14-year NFL career in the Bay Area. During that time, he emerged as a key bookend along San Francisco's offensive line and played a role in keeping Joe Montana upright throughout the team's fruitful run in the 1980s.

Fahnhorst started 160 of the 193 regular-season games he appeared in between 1974-1987. His peak came in 1984, when he was rewarded for his efforts with Pro Bowl and first team All-Pro honors.

The University of Minnesota product also picked up two rings after the 49ers won Super Bowl 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals and Super Bowl 19 against the Miami Dolphins.

On June 4, the 49ers announced legendary wide receiver and Fahnhorst's former teammate, Dwight Clark, died at the age of 61.