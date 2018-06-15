US Open Golf 2018: How to View Friday's Live Leaderboard Scores, Updates

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The 2017 U.S. Open, when Brooks Koepka won with a 16-under 272 and seven players carded 10-under scores or better, seems like a distant memory after the first day's play concluded at this year's tournament.

The U.S. Open is usually a tough event, and this year has proved to be no exception. Just five out of 156 players finished at even or under par through the first day. Remarkably, no one carded a two-under score, as Dustin Johnson, Scott Piercy, Russell Henley and Ian Poulter shared the clubhouse lead with a one-under 69. Jason Dufner was fifth after Thursday with an even-par 70.

On the flip side, some of golf's best players found trouble all day, including Rory McIlroy (10 over), Jason Day (nine over), Jordan Spieth (eight over) and Tiger Woods (eight over). The whipping wind, penal rough and less-than-receptive greens all played a part in Thursday's chaos.

It will be interesting to see how the course plays Friday. Chances are we won't start seeing birdies left and right, although the wind looks set to be far more manageable (especially for the afternoon groups) on the tournament's second day, per Windfinder.

Fans can view Friday's live leaderboard scores and updates via the tournament's official website on desktops and through the U.S. Open app on mobile devices.

Until then, here's a look at one of the more pleasant surprises of the 2018 U.S. Open.

Scott Piercy in 4-Way Tie for Lead After Thursday

The joint-runner-up in the 2016 U.S. Open did not enter this year's national championship in good form, as his past four results included two missed cuts, a withdrawal and a 32nd-placed finish.

Things weren't looking great this week, either, as Sean Martin of PGATour.com noted:

However, Piercy finished his round with a 69 and in a four-way tie for first place. Perhaps he was helped by the fact he was in the first group of the day and thus had more receptive greens and fairways following Wednesday's rain (as the day's other scores proved, they dried out quickly).

Or perhaps his U.S. Open eve game plan had something to do with it. Martin provided more information:

What proved to be most important for Piercy was his short game, which was on point Thursday following 2018 season struggles that saw him finish 98th in strokes gained around the green and 196th in strokes gained putting.

According to the European Tour, Piercy led all morning groups in strokes gained around the green:

This 81-foot putt from off the green and into the hole on the par-four 12th certainly helped matters, as it vaulted Piercy to one-under:

Per OddsShark, Piercy was a 250-1 underdog to win the tournament, but that number has shortened to 33-1 after Thursday. The Las Vegas native wasn't even in the U.S. Open field originally, as he was one of the final four qualifiers picked by the USGA as alternates following sectional qualifying.

While majors are never won on Thursdays, there's still reason to believe Piercy can hang around into Sunday.

First, he's fared well under the U.S. Open lights before. He was three under through 15 holes Sunday in the 2016 U.S. Open and would have forced a playoff with Dustin Johnson if he went one under the rest of the way. However, two bogeys led to a second-placed finish, although Piercy still carded an impressive 69 on the last day.

Second, Piercy is one of the best second-shot golfers in the game; per the PGA Tour website, the 39-year-old is third in strokes gained on approaches, which should help him on a course where iron play is so important. That fact has been noted by numerous golfers, including Koepka and Ross Fisher.

Piercy has a long road ahead toward winning his first major title, especially with some excellent golfers within striking distance behind him (Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose are just two shots back). However, don't be surprised if Piercy hangs around the top of the leaderboard through the weekend.