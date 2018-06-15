US Open Golf 2018 Leaderboard: Live Updates and Storylines to Watch for Friday

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson did what was expected of him in the opening round of the U.S. Open. Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy did not.

Shinnecock Hills got the best of those star golfers, and they are going to have to scramble and play exceptional golf in Friday's second round if they are going to make the cut in Southampton, New York.

The top 60 and ties will punch their tickets to play over the weekend, and that number was sitting at six-over par as Friday's morning session got underway. That number is likely to fluctuate as the second round plays out.

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Woods and Spieth were both eight-over after the first round, while Mickelson was seven-over par. McIlroy, one of the favorites before the tournament started, shot a 10-over-par 80 during Thursday's first round.

Johnson, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, shot a one-under 69 and was among the four players tied at one-under at the conclusion of the first round, along with Russell Henley, Scott Piercy and Ian Poulter.

Here's a look at a scoreboard that fans can follow throughout the second round, courtesy of PGATour.com

Woods was among those teeing off in the morning session on Friday, and while his opening round started off with a triple bogey, he rebounded with a birdie on his opening hole of the second round and was one-under through his first seven holes.

Woods is playing in his 20th U.S. Open, and he has made the cut in 17 of his previous 19. His misses came in 2006 and 2015.

Shinnecock Hills is a traditional U.S. Open course in that it requires golfers to keep the ball in the fairway and then make sharp, calculated shots to the greens. The course punishes errant shots, and that's why just four golfers were able to break par in the opening round.

In addition to the difficulty of the course, the 156 golfers in the field had to deal with gusty winds that played havoc with good shots.

Johnson has exceptional power, and he appears to be in top form when it comes to accuracy and shot-making after a victory in the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

"I'm very pleased with the round. Anything under par on this golf course is very good, especially in the conditions we have today. I felt like from start to finish, it was very difficult," Johnson said, per Ben Everill and Sean Martin of PGATour.com. "You had to focus on every single shot you hit, putts, everything. You know, it was just difficult all day."

Johnson was two-under for the second round through his first seven holes.

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Henley would have had the lead by himself at two-under par after the first round, but he bogeyed the final hole of his opening round. Nevertheless, he was pleased with his play.

"I felt really in control of my game," Henley said, per Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post. "Physically, I feel good, and mentally, I'm excited to be here, excited to be playing. I think this is my seventh U.S. Open, so it's about time I start playing a little bit better."

Spieth's problems started on his second hole of the opening day when he played it loosely and recorded a triple bogey.

"I played that a little aggressively," Spieth said, per Tara Sullivan of the Boston Globe. "I went the aggressive route, and you can't really do that. All in all I ended up making a six, and thought I just got to make it up somewhere else on the course."

The big stories of the first day of the U.S. Open are likely to continue into the second day. Johnson is the No. 1 player in the world, and he is going to attempt to ride his talent to tame the Shinnecock Hills course again.

Can any of the game's biggest names and superstars make a recovery and compete in the tournament during the weekend?

Woods, Mickelson, Spieth and McIlroy all have much work to do in the second round if they are going to make the cut.

Rain became a key factor in the morning session of the second round. While Weather.com forecast cloudy conditions for Friday, the commentators on the Golf Channel described the precipitation as "heavy rain" during the broadcast at 9:45 a.m. ET.

The winds continued to blow as they did in the first round.

FS1 will broadcast the second round until 4:30 p.m. ET. Fox will resume its broadcast at that time and continue until 7:30 p.m.