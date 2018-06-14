Tiger Woods Struggles Mightily in US Open 2018 Thursday Play, Shoots 8 over

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2018

Tiger Woods, right, motions to call over an official after the wind moved his ball on the tenth green after he had already addressed it during the first round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y. Dustin Johnson looked on. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Based on 18 holes of play, we can feel pretty comfortable in saying Tiger Woods will finish his 10th straight U.S. Open without a victory.

Woods carded an eight-over 78 in Thursday's first round at Shinnecock Hills, putting him nine strokes behind four players at one under going into the clubhouse. The 14-time major champ began his day with an ugly triple-bogey on No. 1 and never recovered, adding in bogeys on Nos. 2 and 11 to go along with doubles on Nos. 13 and 14.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

