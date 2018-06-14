Tiger Woods Struggles Mightily in US Open 2018 Thursday Play, Shoots 8 over

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Based on 18 holes of play, we can feel pretty comfortable in saying Tiger Woods will finish his 10th straight U.S. Open without a victory.

Woods carded an eight-over 78 in Thursday's first round at Shinnecock Hills, putting him nine strokes behind four players at one under going into the clubhouse. The 14-time major champ began his day with an ugly triple-bogey on No. 1 and never recovered, adding in bogeys on Nos. 2 and 11 to go along with doubles on Nos. 13 and 14.

