Scott Gregory Shoots 92 in 2018 US Open 1st Round, Worst Score in 16 Years

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The first round of the 2018 U.S. Open has been difficult for most golfers, but Scott Gregory struggled more than anyone Thursday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

Gregory shot a 92, the worst round at the tournament in 16 years, according to Bob Harig of ESPN.com. Felix Casas was the last player to finish with a 90 or above at the U.S. Open in 2002.

"I knew it was going to be tough," Gregory said after the 22-over-par round in Southampton, New York. "It was wind, and I've played in wind before, so that wasn't the issue. The issue was I didn't hit it on the short stuff very much."

The English golfer finished with only three pars, otherwise filling his scorecard with 10 bogeys, three double bogeys and two triples.

While the 23-year-old qualified for the tournament through the sectionals, he appears destined for an early exit. Gregory also missed the cut last year at the U.S. Open, his only other appearance at this event.