US Open Golf 2018 Leaderboard: Live Look at Round 1 Scores, Overall Predictions

The first round of the 2018 U.S. Open hasn't been kind to the 156 golfers in the field.

With the morning session concluded and the afternoon groups on course, nine players have a score under par.

Scott Piercy and Ian Poulter were the only players to survive the carnage and card a score in red numbers from the morning threesomes.

The bottom part of the leaderboard is littered with big names, as Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods and many more struggled at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

Live Look at Round 1 Scores

Scott Piercy (-1)

Ian Poulter (-1)

Russell Henley (-1)

Dustin Johnson (-1)

Si Woo Kim (-1)

Jason Dufner (-1)

Brian Stuard (-1)

Overall Predictions

McIlroy, Mickelson and Spieth Continue To Struggle

No group received more attention for its poor collection of scores than McIlroy, Spieth and Phil Mickelson, who combined to shoot 25 over par Thursday.

McIlroy's 80 was the worst score produced by the group, as the four-time major winner recorded three bogeys and two double bogeys in his first six holes.

Spieth was two shots better than McIlroy, and he faces an uphill climb to make the cut during Friday's second round.

After his first-round 77, Mickelson isn't in great shape, but he stands a chance to make the cut if he improves a bit Friday.

While it would be nice to see one of three players thrive Friday afternoon, it seems unlikely since none of three entered the U.S. Open in remarkable form.

Spieth, who sits 32nd in the FedEx Cup standings, missed the cut in his last tournament before the U.S. Open and hasn't placed in the top 20 since The Masters.

Mickelson struggled at The Masters, and although he earned three top 15 finishes after Augusta, he owns a single top 10 mark in majors since the start of 2016.

McIlroy's issues at Shinnecock Hills aren't surprising since he's missed the cut in the last two U.S. Opens, but it would've been nice to see him reverse his form at the tournament and contend alongside the likes of Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas.

Unknown Players Make Names For Themselves

With the top players in the field struggling Thursday, we already witnessed some unlikely contenders work their way to the top of the leaderboard.

The same will continue to happen throughout the tournament, as the course eats up the heavy-hitting games of the golfers near the top of the Official World Golf Ranking.

Piercy emerged as a perfect fit to headline the list of unknowns Thursday, as he cruised to a 69 from one of the first tee times.

Russell Henley and Peter Uihlein could fill that role as well, as they've produced solid afternoon rounds and will have an opportunity to thrive right away Friday morning.

Other candidates to steal our attention away from the favorites are Matthieu Pavon, who carded a first-round 71, and Patrick Rodgers, who produced a 72 Thursday.

Of course some of the unlikely contenders will have to deal with some big names, like Johnson and Justin Rose, but they have a chance to steal the show Saturday and Sunday with so many top golfers expected to miss the cut.

