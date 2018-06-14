Kenny Omega Defeats Xavier Woods in Street Fighter V at E3 2018

Kenny Omega Defeats Xavier Woods in Street Fighter V at E3 2018June 14, 2018
In an epic cross-promotion showdown billed as The New Day vs. The Elite at E3, the newly crowned IWGP heavyweight champion Kenny Omega took down Xavier Woods in a first-to-five Street Fighter V matchup that led to the former WWE tag team champion being forced to eat habanero peppers.
KENNY OMEGA IS THE CHAMPION OF BEATING XAVIER WOODS AT STREET FIGHTER AT #E32018. https://t.co/q5vwbLbDzH
Even though Woods took his defeat in stride, Omega wasn't about to let an opportunity to show up the New Day star pass by:
Omega just told Woods anything he can do Omega could to pepper and grabbed a pepper and shoved it all in his mouth, stem and all #NewDayVsTheElite
The event began as a best-of-three series, with members of each team going head-to-head. Kofi Kingston got the New Day off to a strong start by sweeping his matchup with Nick Jackson.
Omega squared things up with two straight wins over Big E, setting up a final between Woods and Matt Jackson that the New Day won.
The clash between WWE and New Japan was set up when Woods responded to Omega calling him out on Twitter:
Patience, intelligence, clutch?! A @StreetFighter technician?!? Kenneth what are you talking about?!? You literally just held V-Trigger to win this🙄 Im beyond tired of your empty gloating! How about this, I get on a plane, you do the same, meet me somewhere so we can end this 😡 https://t.co/5clTgtn2R9
Omega has had a busy week already, defeating Kazuchika Okada in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match at Dominion on Saturday to win the title.
Meanwhile, Woods does not yet know if he will be competing at Money in the Bank on Sunday. The New Day will get to choose which member competes in the ladder match, so perhaps his preparation for that show cost him against Omega.
