Kenny Omega Defeats Xavier Woods in Street Fighter V at E3 2018

In an epic cross-promotion showdown billed as The New Day vs. The Elite at E3, the newly crowned IWGP heavyweight champion Kenny Omega took down Xavier Woods in a first-to-five Street Fighter V matchup that led to the former WWE tag team champion being forced to eat habanero peppers.

Even though Woods took his defeat in stride, Omega wasn't about to let an opportunity to show up the New Day star pass by:

The event began as a best-of-three series, with members of each team going head-to-head. Kofi Kingston got the New Day off to a strong start by sweeping his matchup with Nick Jackson.

Omega squared things up with two straight wins over Big E, setting up a final between Woods and Matt Jackson that the New Day won.

The clash between WWE and New Japan was set up when Woods responded to Omega calling him out on Twitter:

Omega has had a busy week already, defeating Kazuchika Okada in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match at Dominion on Saturday to win the title.

Meanwhile, Woods does not yet know if he will be competing at Money in the Bank on Sunday. The New Day will get to choose which member competes in the ladder match, so perhaps his preparation for that show cost him against Omega.