Todd Haley: Baker Mayfield Has a Long Way to Go; Tyrod Taylor Leader in QB Race

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley has provided an update on the quarterback competition after the final day of minicamp on Thursday.

Per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Haley noted Tyrod Taylor has a significant edge over rookie Baker Mayfield right now.

"(Mayfield) has a long way to go," Haley said. "I'd say it's clear that Tyrod is the leader of this team. That is a big component of that position, also. What I will say is probably in my career, this is one of the best if not the best quarterbacks rooms in general that I've had.''

Haley added running and play action are things that Mayfield has to "work hard" at because he didn't do a lot of it at Oklahoma.

The statements from Haley are a far cry from what head coach Hue Jackson told reporters last week about Mayfield's early progress in offseason workouts.

"The game's not too big for [Mayfield]," Jackson said. "He demonstrates the ability to throw the ball and make decisions with the ball in his hands and [in] learning our system. I think he's on schedule."

The Browns took Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner will presumably be Cleveland's quarterback of the future at some point.

Taylor, who was acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, gives Cleveland a veteran starter while it waits for the rookie to develop. He has thrown for 8,857 yards with a 62.6 completion percentage, 51 touchdowns and 16 interceptions over the past three seasons.