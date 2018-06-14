World Cup 2018 Standings: Updated Group Table After Thursday, Latest Schedule

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/Getty Images

Russia thrashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow to open the 2018 World Cup with a resounding win on Friday.

The hosts took three points thanks to goals from Yury Gazinsky, Artem Dzyuba, Aleksandr Golovin and a brace from Denis Cheryshev.

Here's how Group A is shaping up after the opening match:

Here's the upcoming schedule:

Friday, 15 June

1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET: Egypt vs. Uruguay (Group A): BBC, FS1

4 p.m. BST /11 a.m. ET: Morocco vs. Iran (Group B): ITV, Fox

After a frenetic early start, Russia opened their account when Gazinsky rose to meet Golovin's in-swinging cross 12 minutes in.

Russia were dealt a damaging blow soon after when Alan Dzagoev limped off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

Dzagoev had to withdraw from Russia's squad at UEFA Euro 2016 and was kept out of the Confederations Cup squad last year because of injury. Copa 90 US's Aaron West had sympathy:

In his place came Cheryshev, who got on the scoresheet two minutes before the break. He deceived two defenders with a deft touch and slammed it home after Russia carved open their opponents on the counter.

Football writer Lucas Swain was thoroughly unimpressed with Saudi Arabia:

Golovin provided a second assist when he crossed for Dzyuba to head home just 89 seconds after coming off the bench in the second half.

Sports journalist Jonas Giaever praised him:

The hosts saved their best efforts for last; Cheryshev netted again in the 90th minute, curling the ball past Abdullah Al-Mayouf with the outside of his boot, and Golovin struck with a superb free-kick deep into time added on.

Russia take on Egypt on Tuesday, while Saudi Arabia play Uruguay a day later.