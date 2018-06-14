Conor McGregor Looking for Plea Deal on Assault Charge, Next Court Date July 26

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

An attorney representing former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor said they are trying to negotiate a plea deal after the MMA fighter was charged with felony criminal mischief and multiple misdemeanor counts, including assault, following an April 5 incident at the Barclays Center in New York City.

On Thursday, TMZ Sports reported McGregor's lawyer told the judge there are ongoing discussions with prosecutors about the case, which is due back in court July 26.

"I regret my actions that led me here today," McGregor said as he left the hearing. "I understand the seriousness of this matter and I'm hopeful that it gets resolved soon."

