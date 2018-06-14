Deshaun Watson: 'I'm Right Where I Need to Be' in Recovery from Knee Injury

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson said Wednesday that he is on schedule with his recovery from a torn ACL suffered last season.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, Watson suggested that he's pleased with his progress: "I'm not really surprised. I kind of knew where I was going to be because I put the time in, the work in every morning. I've just been grinding. I'm right where I need to be and where I want to be."

Watson is no longer wearing a brace or a sleeve on his surgically repaired right knee, which suggests he is moving in the right direction.

Per McClain, Watson hasn't taken part in 11-on-11 drills yet, but he has done everything else during OTAs and minicamp at a high level.

Watson added that he believes he is ahead of the game in several areas: "The knee is doing good. For the nine-week goal we put in from the beginning [of the offseason program], I'm pretty much where I wanted to be. Kind of passed it inside in the weight room, mentally and also on the field, so everything's going smoothly right now."

He suffered the knee injury at the end of October, meaning he will have nearly 10 months of recovery under his belt when the 2018 regular season begins in September.

Watson was a revelation for the Texans during his rookie campaign, as the first-round pick out of Clemson threw for 1,699 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions while rushing for 269 yards and two scores in seven games.

He entered 2017 as the backup to Tom Savage, but he quickly seized the starting job, and there is no question that he will be the starter when healthy this season.

Houston finished 4-12 last season, winning only one game in which Watson didn't start.

Despite being part of a suddenly competitive AFC South that saw both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans reach the playoffs last season, the Texans are a hot pick to potentially win the division and return to the playoffs due to the spark Watson is capable of providing.