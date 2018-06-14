Jack Wilshere Makes Arsenal Exit Hint on Instagram Ahead of Contract End

Jack Wilshere has posted a cryptic message on Instagram that could hint at an imminent departure from Arsenal as his contract draws to its end.
Per Daniel Zeqiri of the Telegraph, talks are ongoing between Wilshere, 26, and the north London club, but the midfielder's latest social media post is sure to set tongues wagging.
He posted a message that read: "There comes a time when you have to choose between turning the page and closing the book."
Wilshere has been at Arenal since 2001 and made his senior debut in 2008, but his current contract at the Emirates Stadium expires at the end of June.
He enjoyed a relatively injury-free 2017-18 campaign by his standards, making 38 appearances in all competitions, including 13 in Arsenal's run to the UEFA Europa League semi-finals.
However, he was unable to force his way into the England squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
And now it looks as though he could be on his way out of Arsenal.
As noted by Zeqiri, new Gunners head coach Unai Emery is looking to make changes in midfield and looks set to add Lucas Torreira to his squad from Sampdoria.
The Uruguayan is a similar type of player to Wilshere and would provide him with stiff competition should he remain at the club.
Wilshere will likely not be short of offers should he not renew his contract at Arsenal as he remains talented and still has time to finally make good on his enormous potential.
Per MailOnline's Amitai Winehouse, Juventus could potentially offer him the chance to continue his career in Italy.
