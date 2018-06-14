Lakers Draft Rumors: LA Believed to Have Given Promise to Kevin Huerter

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2018

Maryland guard Kevin Huerter (4) shoots against Rutgers guard Issa Thiam (35) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 61-51. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers could have their sights set on former Maryland swingman Kevin Huerter when the NBA draft begins June 21 at Barclays Center.

According to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo, there's a "growing belief around the league" that the Lakers made a promise to Huerter and will select him if he's still on the board at No. 25 overall.

As always, it's important to take draft promises with a grain of salt—especially because the Lakers have been connected to a handful of first-round prospects.

The New York Times' Adam Zagoria previously reported the Lakers were "seriously considering" selecting Mitchell Robinson, while The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor appeared on The Ringer NBA Show (h/t NBC Sports' Kurt Helin) on Wednesday and indicated the Purple and Gold were interested in moving up to nab Zhaire Smith.

"I've heard that the Lakers are either looking to add a pick in the middle of the first round or trade up from the 25th pick into the middle of the first round to draft the player that they're targeting," O'Connor said. "Zhaire Smith is the name that I've heard that they're very high on."

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected USC combo-guard De'Anthony Melton to the Lakers in his latest mock draft, with Smith and Huerter coming off the board at No. 15 and No. 20 overall, respectively.

Related

    Report: Kings Interested in MPJ No. 2

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kings Interested in MPJ No. 2

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers Ask Ball, Kuzma to Tone It Down

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Report: Lakers Ask Ball, Kuzma to Tone It Down

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Path for Every LeBron Contender to Sign The King

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Path for Every LeBron Contender to Sign The King

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Josh Hart Threw 'Subtle Shots' Trying to Recruit PG13

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Josh Hart Threw 'Subtle Shots' Trying to Recruit PG13

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report