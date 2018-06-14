Lakers Draft Rumors: LA Believed to Have Given Promise to Kevin Huerter

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers could have their sights set on former Maryland swingman Kevin Huerter when the NBA draft begins June 21 at Barclays Center.

According to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo, there's a "growing belief around the league" that the Lakers made a promise to Huerter and will select him if he's still on the board at No. 25 overall.

As always, it's important to take draft promises with a grain of salt—especially because the Lakers have been connected to a handful of first-round prospects.

The New York Times' Adam Zagoria previously reported the Lakers were "seriously considering" selecting Mitchell Robinson, while The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor appeared on The Ringer NBA Show (h/t NBC Sports' Kurt Helin) on Wednesday and indicated the Purple and Gold were interested in moving up to nab Zhaire Smith.

"I've heard that the Lakers are either looking to add a pick in the middle of the first round or trade up from the 25th pick into the middle of the first round to draft the player that they're targeting," O'Connor said. "Zhaire Smith is the name that I've heard that they're very high on."

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected USC combo-guard De'Anthony Melton to the Lakers in his latest mock draft, with Smith and Huerter coming off the board at No. 15 and No. 20 overall, respectively.