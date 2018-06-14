High School Student Receives Signed Mike Evans Jersey After Accidental Text

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Usually, a text from an unknown number leads to an attempt at stealing your social security number or an unwanted "u up" from an ex you forgot long ago.

For high school senior Justin Deeds, such an unwanted text wound up landing him a signed Mike Evans jersey.

Deeds tweeted out the good deed—ha!—after an unknown Tampa Bay Buccaneers employee mistakenly texted him trying to set up a pro day workout:

Responding to a text that says "send address" with your actual address usually isn't the best way to go about things. That tends to be how you get people driving past your house with their lights on at 2:31 a.m.

But this is one of the rare instances where everything works out. The Bucs employee gets a no-harm, no-foul gaffe, the young high schooler gets a cool story and a viral tweet, and we all get some fun offseason content.

Who knows, maybe one day he will actually get a pro day with the Bucs and we can all dip into this well a few years down the line.

For now, it's feel-good story time.

(But seriously: Kids, do not make a habit out of giving out your address to random phone numbers. It rarely works out this way.)