High School Student Receives Signed Mike Evans Jersey After Accidental Text

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2018

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 26: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a catch in front of Robert Alford #23 of the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Usually, a text from an unknown number leads to an attempt at stealing your social security number or an unwanted "u up" from an ex you forgot long ago.  

For high school senior Justin Deeds, such an unwanted text wound up landing him a signed Mike Evans jersey.

Deeds tweeted out the good deed—ha!—after an unknown Tampa Bay Buccaneers employee mistakenly texted him trying to set up a pro day workout:

Responding to a text that says "send address" with your actual address usually isn't the best way to go about things. That tends to be how you get people driving past your house with their lights on at 2:31 a.m. 

But this is one of the rare instances where everything works out. The Bucs employee gets a no-harm, no-foul gaffe, the young high schooler gets a cool story and a viral tweet, and we all get some fun offseason content.

Who knows, maybe one day he will actually get a pro day with the Bucs and we can all dip into this well a few years down the line.

For now, it's feel-good story time.

(But seriously: Kids, do not make a habit out of giving out your address to random phone numbers. It rarely works out this way.)

Related

    Chargers Have Discussed Reunion with Antonio Gates

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chargers Have Discussed Reunion with Antonio Gates

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Rise and Shine: Godwin Continues Promising Emergence

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Rise and Shine: Godwin Continues Promising Emergence

    Tampabay
    via Tampabay

    Rodgers, Brady, Wentz Lead 2018 MVP Odds

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rodgers, Brady, Wentz Lead 2018 MVP Odds

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Cowboys Pay Zack Martin Big 💰

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cowboys Pay Zack Martin Big 💰

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report