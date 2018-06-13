Adrian Beltre Passes Ichiro Suzuki for Most Hits by International Player in MLB

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Texas Rangers star Adrian Beltre tallied the 3,090th hit of his career Wednesday with a double in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving him the most hits ever for a player born outside the United States:

ESPN Stats & Info provided the list of top international players, with Ichiro Suzuki now sitting in second place:

Ichiro transitioned from the Seattle Mariners active roster to the front office in May but hasn't ruled out playing again.

Although the Japanese star has 4,367 total hits including his Japanese career, his major league total of 3,089 remains impressive.

Meanwhile, Beltre continues to produce at a high level at 39 years old. The third baseman entered the day hitting .311, which would be his third straight seasons with at least a .300 batting average.

The four-time All-Star is now alone in 22nd place on the all-time hit list, sitting 20 hits behind Dave Winfield and 25 behind Alex Rodriguez. He currently leads all active players, with Albert Pujols (3,030 entering Wednesday) the only other player above 3,000.

While Beltre is unlikely to catch Pete Rose (4,256), he remains a valuable hitter on the Rangers as he continues to pad his impressive resume 21 years into his major league career.