US Open Golf 2018: Thursday Tee Times, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Since the start of the decade, the U.S. Open has witnessed some of golf's biggest names produce memorable moments, as well as some first-time winners.

Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka clinched their first major championships in the last two years, while Jordan Spieth and Martin Kaymer added to their respective majors hauls in 2014 and 2015.

The field of 156 golfers is much larger than the one we saw at the Masters, but it contains the same wide range of title contenders, including Johnson, Spieth and Justin Thomas.

In addition to the buzz around the favorites, there's plenty of talk surrounding Tiger Woods and what he may produce in the middle of his best season in years.

Thursday U.S. Open Information

TV: FS1 (9:30 a.m. ET-4:30 p.m. ET), Fox (4:30 p.m. ET-7:30 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go or Fox Sports app, featured groups and holes on USOpen.com (7:30 a.m. ET-6:30 p.m. ET)

Thursday U.S. Open Tee Times

All Times ET

6:45 a.m.: Harold Varner, Scott Piercy, Matthieu Pavon

6:45 a.m.*: Scott Stallings, Sebastian Munoz, Matthew Southgate

6:56 a.m.: Michael Putnam, Scott Gregory, Will Zalatoris

6:56 a.m.*: Trey Mullinax, Matt Parziale (Amateur), Jason Scrivener

7:07 a.m.: Brendan Steele, Chesson Hadley, Harry Ellis (Amateur)

7:07 a.m.*: David Bransdon, Eric Axley, Tyler Duncan

7:18 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Dylan Frittelli, Doug Ghim (Amateur)

7:18 a.m.*: Garrett Rank (Amateur), Mackenzie Hughes, Aaron Baddeley

7:29 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Jimmy Walker, Justin Rose

7:29 a.m.*: Alexander Levy, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay

7:40 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day

7:40 a.m.*: Paul Casey, Satoshi Kodaira, Branden Grace

7:51 a.m.: Danny Willett, Tyrrell Hatton, Ian Poulter

7:51 a.m.*: Zach Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Reed

8:02 a.m.: Kevin Chappell, Andrew Johnston, Daniel Berger

8:02 a.m.*: Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth

8:13 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar

8:13 a.m.*: Hideki Matsuyama, Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler

8:24 a.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, Shubhankar Sharma, Patrick Rodgers

8:24 a.m.*: Charles Howell, Bill Haas, Charley Hoffman

8:35 a.m.: Lanto Griffin, Tom Lewis, Jacob Bergeron (Amateur)

8:35 a.m.*: Sungjae Im, Russell Knox, Matthew Wallace

8:46 a.m.: Kristoffer Reitan (Amateur), Luis Gagne (Amateur), Cole Miller

8:46 a.m.*: Shintaro Ban (Amateur), Sung Joon Park, Tim Wilkinson

8:57 a.m.: Mickey DeMorat, Tyler Strafaci (Amateur), Calum Hill

8:57 a.m.*: Dylan Meyer, Sulman Raza, Chris Naegel

12:30 p.m.: Sam Burns, Brian Gay, Dean Burmester

12:30 p.m.*: Matthew Jones, Ryan Fox, Shota Akiyoshi

12:41 p.m.: Ryan Evans, Chun An Yu (Amateur), Wenchong Liang

12:41 p.m.*: Paul Waring, Theo Humphrey (Amateur), Ted Potter

12:52 p.m.: Russell Henley, Aaron Wise, Peter Uihlein

12:52 p.m.*: Richy Werenski, Roberto Castro, Ollie Schniederjans

1:03 p.m.: Tony Finau, Luke List, Gary Woodland

1:03 p.m.*: Noah Goodwin (Amateur), Richie Ramsay, Kenny Perry

1:14 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Rafa Cabrera Bello

1:14 p.m.*: Keegan Bradley, Emiliano Grillo, Xander Schauffele

1:25 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari, Alex Noren

1:25 p.m.*: Lucas Glover, Webb Simpson, Graeme McDowell

1:36 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Kyle Stanley, Pat Perez

1:36 p.m.*: Ernie Els, Steve Stricker, Jim Furyk

1:47 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods

1:47 p.m.*: Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Martin Kaymer

1:58 p.m.: Haotong Li, Si Woo Kim, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

1:58 p.m.*: Kevin Kisner, Ross Fisher, Adam Hadwin

2:09 p.m.: Jason Dufner, Braden Thornberry (Amateur), Brandt Snedeker

2:09 p.m.*: Shane Lowry, Byeong Hun An, Chez Reavie

2:20 p.m.: Rikuya Hoshino, Ryan Lumsden (Amateur), James Morrison

2:20 p.m.*: Lucas Herbert, Brian Stuard, Stewart Hagestad (Amateur)

2:31 p.m.: Cameron Wilson, Will Grimmer (Amateur), Philip Barbaree (Amateur)

2:31 p.m.*: Franklin Huang (Amateur), Sebastian Vazquez, Michael Miller

2:42 p.m.: Rhett Rasmussen (Amateur), Michael Hebert, Michael Block

2:42 p.m.*: Christopher Babcock, Timothy Wiseman (Amateur), David Gazzolo

*Group starts at 10th hole

Johnson, Thomas, Woods Headline Marquee Group

Seven hours after the first group tees off, the marquee threesome hits the course.

Johnson, Thomas and Woods will have the full attention of the gallery at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club and everyone watching from home.

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Johnson and Thomas are two of the most in-form golfers in the world, while Woods is in search of his first major in 10 years.

Even if Johnson and Thomas were in a group without Woods, they would receive plenty of attention because both are expected to be at the top of the leaderboard when Sunday rolls around.

The expectations for Woods are more tempered, as he isn't considered a favorite to win the U.S. Open, but he still carries the most impressive resume in the field.

If Woods makes the cut and stays in contention Saturday and Sunday, it will be seen as a successful tournament for the 42-year-old, but none of that will be possible without a strong start Thursday.

Will We See Another 1st-Time Major Winner?

Since the start of the 2016 season, eight golfers have won their first major championship, with Jordan Spieth's triumph at the British Open in 2017 being the lone exception.

Patrick Reed continued the recent trend at the Masters in April, and there's plenty of candidates to be the ninth golfer in 10 majors to notch their first title at the big four tournaments.

Rickie Fowler is the top pick to end his drought at Shinnecock Hills, as he's come close on several occasions throughout his career.

John Raoux/Associated Press

Jon Rahm fits into the same category as Fowler, as he's burst on to the scene in the last year as a major player in men's golf.

Other marquee players in search of their first major are Hideki Matsuyama, Marc Leishman and Paul Casey, and you can't count out an unknown name or two to come out of nowhere to surprise the field.

