Argentina vs. Iceland Betting Odds Preview, World Cup 2018 Prediction, Analysis

Iceland faces a daunting task when they make their World Cup debut on Saturday in a Group D matchup with Argentina at Otkritie Arena in Moscow. The Nordic squad hopes to duplicate their magical run at Euro 2016, where they marched to the quarterfinals in their first-ever tournament appearance.

However, all the pressure will be on heavily favored Argentina, who have failed to claim a major international tournament victory since their win at the 1993 Copa America.

Argentina vs. Iceland World Cup matchup analysis

Saturday marks the first-ever meeting between these two sides.

Iceland continued their ascension into the ranks of European soccer powerhouses with a strong run through UEFA World Cup qualifying, tallying a 7-1-2 win-draw-loss record in Group I action. However, the Nordics have endured a letdown since closing out qualifying with three straight clean-sheet wins, going 2-2-4 in eight friendlies, including losses to a pair of World Cup-bound sides, Mexico and Peru.

An otherwise stingy Iceland defense has surrendered a worrisome 11 total goals in the squad's past four outings, and blew leads in their final two pre-tournament matches, settling for a 2-2 draw with Ghana as +155 favorites on June 7 after storming to a first-half 2-0 lead, and allowing two goals after the 80th minute in a humbling 3-2 loss to rival Norway as +140 chalk on June 2.

Nothing short of domination will be acceptable for Argentina in Saturday's contest. La Albiceleste routed Haiti 4-0 as massive -2500 chalk in their final pre-tournament friendly on May 29, but have struggled with consistency since last summer. The Argentines have recorded consecutive wins just once during a 4-3-2 run, including stunning lopsided losses to Nigeria and Spain in recent friendly action.

However, Argentina is unbeaten in group stage play in their past three World Cup appearances, compiling an impressive 8-1-0 record since Germany 2006, including four clean-sheet victories.

