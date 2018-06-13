Raptors GM Masai Ujiri Supports Bryan Colangelo After Resignation from 76ers

FILE - In this May 11, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo speaks during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J. Colangelo is denying a report connecting the executive to Twitter accounts that criticized Sixers players Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz, among other NBA figures. The accounts also took aim at former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie, Toronto Raptors executive Masai Ujiri and former Sixers players Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel, according to a report by The Ringer. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Toronto Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri is standing by Bryan Colangelo after his resignation as president of the Philadelphia 76ers

Per The Athletic's Michael Scotto, Ujiri had this response regarding the situation involving Colangelo's departure from the Sixers:

“To me, my thoughts are with Bryan and his family, honestly. There's nothing said about me there, there was not one inch of it that made me think otherwise. He's a good friend of mine. I totally understand the situation, and I sympathize with Bryan. In my humble opinion, it was tough for me to see him lose his job. It was a mistake, and I've spoken to Bryan. 

"We continue to speak continuously, and he's one of the better persons in this job, and my dream and my hope is a good person like that gets back in the game somewhere, somehow. Bryan Colangelo has 100 percent of my support, and it's emotional for me because he's one of my mentors, he gave me a chance, and hopefully, he can be forgiven. Even though I don't know, I'm not sure of details, but I hope he's forgiven. We can all make mistakes."

         

