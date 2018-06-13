Raptors GM Masai Ujiri Supports Bryan Colangelo After Resignation from 76ers

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Toronto Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri is standing by Bryan Colangelo after his resignation as president of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Per The Athletic's Michael Scotto, Ujiri had this response regarding the situation involving Colangelo's departure from the Sixers:

“To me, my thoughts are with Bryan and his family, honestly. There's nothing said about me there, there was not one inch of it that made me think otherwise. He's a good friend of mine. I totally understand the situation, and I sympathize with Bryan. In my humble opinion, it was tough for me to see him lose his job. It was a mistake, and I've spoken to Bryan.

"We continue to speak continuously, and he's one of the better persons in this job, and my dream and my hope is a good person like that gets back in the game somewhere, somehow. Bryan Colangelo has 100 percent of my support, and it's emotional for me because he's one of my mentors, he gave me a chance, and hopefully, he can be forgiven. Even though I don't know, I'm not sure of details, but I hope he's forgiven. We can all make mistakes."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.