Paul George and the Sports World Got Hyped for the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am

Paul George and the Sports World Got Hyped for the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-AmJune 13, 2018
Paul George and a number of fellow professional athletes competed in the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am. Which team took home the grand prize? Watch above to see which athlete impressed the most in the new form of competition.
