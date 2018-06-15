When MMA Gets Weird: The Strangest Combat Sports Events

1 of 10

What Is It?

Many promoters have tried to apply traditional team-sports concepts to MMA over the years, but none have succeeded. Though fighters will train together and corner for one another, the sport's individual nature means they'll never be able to compete on the same side.

But what if MMA weren't an individual sport?

Enter: Team Fighting Championship. Featuring two squads of five fighters throwing down in an enormous ring, it allows the athletes to work alongside one another in ways fans haven't seen.

Is It Any Good?

The fact that fans hadn't seen it before...well, that was probably a good thing.

From a spectator perspective, 10 men fighting at once is too much motion to follow. It's impossible to watch any one of the skirmishes and, as a result, plays out like a scene from Looney Tunes (the ones where fights are portrayed as a cloud of dust with limbs randomly poking out).

As for the sport itself, it doesn't afford anyone the opportunity to shine.

No matter how well-trained or physically gifted a professional fighter might be, two-on-one situations are almost impossible to deal with. Because of that, these five-on-five contests are almost exclusively determined after the first elimination, as the free man blindsides an opponent to create a two-on-one, which inevitably leads to a three-on-one, and so on.

The cherry on top of this awful sundae is how easy it is to imagine things going wrong. MMA fans have seen many fights go on for a few punches too long and are well aware of the kind of damage a late stoppage can do. Because of that, five fights at once is a recipe for disaster.