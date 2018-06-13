Vikings Will Only Accept Electronic Tickets at Minnesota Home Games in 2018

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings are abandoning physical tickets for the 2018 season, the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling reported Wednesday.

Jeff Anderson, the Vikings' executive communications director, told Goessling the switch from paper to electronic tickets will help the team "improve communications with fans before and during games."

The Vikings also believe mobile ticketing will make it harder to produce counterfeits and provide the franchise with a better idea of who attends home games.

Despite the shift away from paper copies, fans can still sell their tickets on secondary markets if they choose to do so.

A number of teams have adopted similar policies, including the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons and, most recently, the Denver Broncos.

"With mobile, there are no more lost, stolen or forgotten tickets," Broncos senior vice president of sales and marketing Dennis Moore told the Denver Post's Nicki Jhabvala in February. "With mobile, you can log on to your account at any time, you can post them for sale, you can forward them and you can manage your account online."