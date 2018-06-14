US Open Golf 2018: How to View Thursday's Live Leaderboard Scores, Updates

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

The U.S. Open is all about hard work for the 156 golfers competing at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York.

Unlike the glamour of the Masters or the lore of the British Open, the best golfers in the world have to execute and show off their skills on nearly every shot if they hope to have a chance at winning the U.S. Open.

If they struggle and make mistakes, the course will make those golfers pay a penalty, and it may be severe.

The United States Golf Association regularly makes the U.S. Open layout the most difficult layout of the year, and it means that competitors must keep the ball in the fairway and do an excellent job in and around the greens.

Dustin Johnson is the favorite to win the event, and the No. 1 golfer in the world is coming off a victory in the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

If you are only as good as your last shot, Johnson is very good indeed. He holed out on a pitch shot on the 72nd hole of the tournament, and he comes into the U.S. Open with momentum. Johnson is listed at plus-800 according to OddsShark.

Justin Rose is the second choice at plus-1200 (bet $100 to win $1200), while Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy are both plus-1400. Here's a look at the odds for the top favorites in this year's national championship event.

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

U.S. Open odds (courtesy of OddsShark)

Dustin Johnson, +800

Justin Rose, +1200

Justin Thomas, +1400

Rory McIlroy, +1400

Jason Day, +1600

Rickie Fowler, +1800

Jordan Spieth, +1800

Jon Rahm, +1800

Brooks Koepka, +2000

Tiger Woods, +2200

Phil Mickelson, +2500

Branden Grace, +2500

Henrik Stenson, +2800

Hideki Matsuyama, +3300

Bryson DeChambeau, +3300

Tommy Fleetwood, +4000

Patrick Reed, +4000

Paul Casey, +5000

Marc Leishman, +5000

Alex Noren, +5000

Sergio Garcia, +5000

Francesco Molinari, +5000

Fans can follow the results of the first round and stay abreast of the U.S. Open leaderboard by following this PGATour.com link.

While Johnson appears to have as much talent as anyone playing today, McIlroy and Jason Day can come close to matching the No. 1 ranked player in the world.

Both McIlroy and Day have exceptional power, and when they hit the ball accurately and do an excellent job around the greens, they can come pretty close to matching Johnson shot for shot.

McIlroy has not always been consistent with his putting, and if he doesn't pick up that area of his game, the superstar from Northern Ireland may fail to make a serious run at the U.S. Open.

Justin Rose is not a glamorous player, but he is one of the most consistent golfers on the tour. He excels at keeping his ball in play and avoiding serious mistakes. Rose is also an excellent putter.

Thomas held the No. 1 ranking before Johnson regained that position with his win last week, but don't think that the change in the rankings is going to impact Thomas that much.

He has all the tools needed to win this tournament, and his concentration is superb when he gets near the green. If Thomas can get off to a good start in the first round, it would not be a shock to see him at or near the lead on moving day and the final round.

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

All eyes will be on Tiger Woods, who is looking for his first victory of the year and his first major championship since winning the 2008 U.S. Open. Woods has been troubled by a slew of injuries in recent years, but he appears to be healthy at this point in the 2018 season.

Woods has had two top-10 finishes this season, and his ball-striking has improved noticeably. Tiger struggled with his putting in the Memorial Open, but if he can pick it up in that area while retaining his accurate tee shots and fairway play, he could make a run at the first page of the leaderboard.

Jordan Spieth is nearly always a factor in the major tournaments, and even though he has not been playing consistently, he knows how to rise to the occasion. Few golfers can putt like Spieth, and he should be ready to get off to a sharp start.

The U.S. Open will be televised by the Fox Network, the fourth straight year it will broadcast the tournament.

Fox and FS1 will combine to provide nearly wall-to-wall coverage of the event.

Television Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, June 14

FS1: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fox: 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 15

FS1: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fox: 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 16

Fox: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 17

Fox: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.