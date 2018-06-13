Can Phil Mickelson Complete Career Grand Slam with U.S. Open Victory?

Iceland's Thunderclap Is Something Else Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer Ovi Is Living His Best Life New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland Double Amputee Hikes to the Top of Pikes Peak 3-Sport Phenom Chooses Pro Baseball Career 2x SB Champ Now Launching HRs in Pro Baseball 'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge Everybody Wants to Be Friends with Neymar She Recovered from a Stroke to Make It to WCWS Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again Simulating the World Cup on FIFA Olympians Flipping for #GymasticsFailChallenge Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral FIFA 18 World Cup Edition Is Coming Memorial Day Is for the Pups Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Right Arrow Icon

Phil Mickelson is one of the most decorated golfers on the PGA Tour. Could this be the year he finally completes his career Grand Slam? Watch above to see how Lefty could make history by finally capturing his first US Open title.

