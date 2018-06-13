Can Phil Mickelson Complete Career Grand Slam with U.S. Open Victory?

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJune 13, 2018

  1. Iceland's Thunderclap Is Something Else

  2. Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer

  3. Ovi Is Living His Best Life

  4. New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style

  5. Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland

  6. Double Amputee Hikes to the Top of Pikes Peak

  7. 3-Sport Phenom Chooses Pro Baseball Career

  8. 2x SB Champ Now Launching HRs in Pro Baseball

  9. 'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today

  10. Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge

  11. Everybody Wants to Be Friends with Neymar

  12. She Recovered from a Stroke to Make It to WCWS

  13. Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again

  14. Simulating the World Cup on FIFA

  15. Olympians Flipping for #GymasticsFailChallenge

  16. Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral

  17. FIFA 18 World Cup Edition Is Coming

  18. Memorial Day Is for the Pups

  19. Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀

  20. 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever

Right Arrow Icon

Phil Mickelson is one of the most decorated golfers on the PGA Tour. Could this be the year he finally completes his career Grand Slam? Watch above to see how Lefty could make history by finally capturing his first US Open title.

Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.
Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level!

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Complete Guide to This Year's U.S. Open

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Complete Guide to This Year's U.S. Open

    Lyle Fitzsimmons
    via Bleacher Report

    Take a Look Inside Tiger's $20M Yacht

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Take a Look Inside Tiger's $20M Yacht

    Charles Curtis
    via For The Win

    Video Shows How Brutal U.S. Open 18th Green Is

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Video Shows How Brutal U.S. Open 18th Green Is

    Charles Curtis
    via For The Win

    Ranking the Top 10 Golfers at the US Open

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Ranking the Top 10 Golfers at the US Open

    Lyle Fitzsimmons
    via Bleacher Report