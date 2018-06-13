76ers Exercise T.J. McConnell, Richaun Holmes Contract Options

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 13, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 10: Richaun Holmes #22 is chest-bumped by T.J. McConnell #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers after his dunk against the Indiana Pacers during the second quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on April 10, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Pacers won 120-111. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)
Corey Perrine/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers announced Wednesday they exercised the fourth-year contract options for point guard T.J. McConnell and center Richaun Holmes, keeping them under contract for the 2018-19 campaign. 

Each player will make $1.6 million next season, per Spotrac.com.

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

