76ers Exercise T.J. McConnell, Richaun Holmes Contract Options

Corey Perrine/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers announced Wednesday they exercised the fourth-year contract options for point guard T.J. McConnell and center Richaun Holmes, keeping them under contract for the 2018-19 campaign.

Each player will make $1.6 million next season, per Spotrac.com.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.