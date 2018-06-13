UFC's Sean O'Malley: Wiz Khalifa Would Have 'No Chance' in Pro MMA Fight

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 13, 2018

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MARCH 25: Wiz Khalifa performs during Lollapalooza Sao Paulo 2018 at the Interlagos racetrack on March 25, 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images) *** Local caption ** Wiz Khalifa
Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

UFC bantamweight fighter Sean O'Malley said on Tuesday he's a fan of Wiz Khalifa, but he doesn't think the rapper would have much chance inside the Octagon despite his recent training sessions.

O'Malley, who owns a 10-0 career MMA record, told TMZ Sports that Khalifa would have "no chance" against a trained professional.

The 30-year-old musician has been working on his MMA skills at Unbreakable Performance. It's a gym in Hollywood run by Fox Sports NFL analyst Jay Glazer, who's convinced the celebrity's skills are legit.

"Yeah, oh yeah," Glazer told TMZ Sports last month about Khalifa's ability to go pro if he made MMA a full-time focus. "'Cause he's in it and his work ethic is ridiculous."

He doesn't think it will happen, however, nothing he thinks the rapper can "make his money without getting punched in the face."

The potential career change comes with far more risk than reward for the North Dakota native, who's set to release his latest album, "Rolling Papers 2," next month. 

