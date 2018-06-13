Buccaneers Send Fan Mike Evans-Signed Jersey After Accidental Text Message

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns fan Justin Deeds received an autographed jersey of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans last week after receiving an accidental text message from an organization staffer in March.

Deeds, an 18-year-old recent high school graduate from Ohio who will attend Kent State to study accounting, told Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times he shot for the stars with his request after the Bucs representative realized the mistake.

"You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take," he said. "If I didn't ask, I wasn't getting it, so it didn't hurt to ask."

Deeds posted the exchange and his new jersey on Twitter:

A safety for Twinsburg High School in Ohio, Deeds said he's going to continue supporting the Browns, but he'll cheer for Tampa in any game when it isn't facing Cleveland after receiving the gift, per Auman.

It will also give the Week 7 clash between the Browns and Bucs in Tampa a little extra meaning.