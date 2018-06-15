MotoGP Grand Prix of Catalunya 2018: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

Marc Marquez will look to bounce back in the 2018 MotoGP Grand Prix of Catalunya on Sunday as he looks to maintain his world title push.

The Spaniard finished 16th last time out in the Grand Prix of Italy, which saw his lead at the top cut from 36 points to 23, and he'll be hoping to get back to winning ways at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona.

Marquez was bidding to win his fourth Grand Prix in a row at the Mugello Circuit, but compatriot Jorge Lorenzo took the chequered flag and his first victory of the season.

Friday, June 15

8:55 a.m. BST/3:55 a.m. ET: Free Practice

1:05 p.m. BST/8:05 a.m. ET: Free Practice

Saturday, June 16

8:55 a.m. BST/3:55 a.m. ET: Free Practice

12:30 a.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET: Free Practice

1:10 p.m. BST/8:10 a.m. ET: Qualifying

Sunday, June 17

1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET ET: Race

The full schedule and times can be found by clicking here. Live stream options are available via the BT Sport App and beIN Sports CONNECT.

Jorge Lorenzo

Lorenzo will come into this race on cloud nine after his sensational ride last time out, as he put in a top-class performance from start to finish in Italy.

Per MotoGP reporter Simon Patterson, the 31-year-old rolled back the years on his way to victory:

The three-time world champion is still 54 points behind Marquez despite his win, so it's highly unlikely he'll be in contention for the title at the end of the season.

He has won the Grand Prix of Catalunya four times in the premier class and once at 250 cc, so if he puts in a repeat showing this weekend, he could continue his impressive revival.

Marc Marquez

Marquez doesn't do half measures this season. He has reached the podium in four of the six races—winning three—but in the other two he has finished 18th and 16th.

The latter result was caused by a spill into the gravel:

The 25-year-old was not too pessimistic after the race, though, particularly after Lorenzo's win denied his title rivals maximum points.

"We didn't manage it in the correct way but the most important thing is we’re still 23 points in front and last year we were 37 behind," he said, per MotoGP's official website. "One of the good things today is that Lorenzo won, he takes points off Dovizioso and Valentino, and yeah it looks like all the title contenders are losing some points and nobody wants to open a big gap."

The Catalan native last won in Barcelona in 2014, and he'll be hoping to widen the gap at the top again with another victory here.

If he can avoid a similar incident to the one that proved costly in Italy, he has an excellent chance of at least getting on the podium.